PL club hoping to sign Manchester United veteran in the transfer window - Reports 

Premier League newcomers Luton Town are reportedly hoping Manchester United allow them to pursue goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer.

According to English journalist Alan Nixon, the newly-promoted Hatters are awaiting the green light from United to proceed with Heaton's capture. The veteran shot-stopper is likely to be available despite David de Gea's departure.

Heaton, 37, returned to Old Trafford in 2021 after spending his youth career with the Red Devils. He was signed as a free agent to help add depth to United's goalkeeping ranks.

However, the English goalkeeper found game time hard to come by last season, making only two appearances in the League Cup. Ten Hag is likely to allow him to join Luton if Manchester United get deals for Andre Onana and Zion Suzuki over the line.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that only the structure of the payment for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is holding up that deal. A €50 million plus €5 million in add-ons fee has been agreed.

Meanwhile, Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Suzuki is holding talks over personal terms with United. Romano claims that he is one of three options to become backup to Onana.

Hence, Manchester United may be willing to allow Luton to secure a deal for Heaton once those two are through the door. The English shot-stopper has a year left on his contract so will likely be available in a cut-price deal.

Manchester United's Tom Heaton sends farewell message to David de Gea

De Gea and Tom Heaton held a strong friendship.

David de Gea announced on July 9 that he had left Manchester United permanently after his contract expired on June 30. The Spanish goalkeeper had been in talks regarding a renewal but could not come to an agreement.

The 32-year-old is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Red Devils' history. He kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances across competitions and spent 12 years with United.

Heaton praised De Gea in a farewell message when reacting to the Spaniard's announcement. He posted on Instagram:

"All the best (De Gea). Legend & Top Human."

The duo spent the past two seasons together and were part of the squad that ended a six-year trophy drought. Both De Gea and Heaton were part of Ten Hag Carabao Cup winning squad.

De Gea may not be the only goalkeeper to bid farewell to Manchester United this summer. Heaton's return to his boyhood club may turn out to be a short one.