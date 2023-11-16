PL club plotting surprise move for highly rated Manchester United star in January - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the January transfer window.

Football Transfers reports that the Hammers have reignited their interest in Wan-Bissaka, whom they made inquiries for in the summer. Erik ten Hag opted to keep hold of the English defender at that time.

Wan-Bissaka has bounced back into form under Ten Hag midway through last season after a frustrating past few years. He made 34 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

The 25-year-old has made a promising start to the ongoing campaign albeit he's struggled with injury issues. He's made eight appearances, again contributing one assist.

West Ham are joined in pursuit of Wan-Bissaka by his former club Crystal Palace. But, the Englishman is thought to prefer a move to the London Stadium to join David Moyes' Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka looked increasingly likely to leave Manchester United just ahead of this year's January transfer window. It appeared as though he wasn't going to be part of Ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford.

However, Ten Hag put his faith in the former Palace youngster and was rewarded with some excellent performances. It remains to be seen whether the Dutch coach would be willing to sanction his departure.

Manchester United are reportedly set to block offers for Antony despite his unconvincing spell at Old Trafford

Antony looks set to stay with the Red Devils.

Football Insider (via CaughtOffside) reports that Manchester United won't listen to offers for Antony. This comes amid speculation over his future with the Red Devils as he continues to struggle following his £82 million move from Ajax in August 2022.

Antony, 23, has failed to impress since making the switch to United. He's managed eight goals and three assists in 56 games across competitions and is without a goal contribution in 12 games this season.

However, Manchester United are refusing to part ways with the Brazilian due to the likelihood of Jadon Sancho departing. The English winger has been banished from Ten Hag's first team after falling out with his manager.

This offers Antony the chance to prove he merits his place at Old Trafford. He will be eager to do so given his participation for Brazil at Copa America next year may be at stake.

Ten Hag previously worked with Antony at Ajax and played a huge role in signing him for the Red Devils. His capture of the Selecao attacker has raised concerns over the recruitment at Manchester United.