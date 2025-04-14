Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to break their transfer record in an attempt to beat Manchester United to the signature of forward Matheus Cunha, as per reports. The Wolves man is likely to move in the summer after attracting interest from multiple sides with his displays this term.

Fichajes.net reports that Brazil international Cunha has emerged as a key target for Tottenham, who are desperate to inject some new life into their squad. Spurs will have to pay around £65 million to sign the 26-year-old, a fee that will eclipse the £55 million they paid for Dominic Solanke last summer.

Matheus Cunha has been targeted by a number of Premier League sides, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest among his suitors. The former Atletico Madrid man was strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in January before deciding to sign a new deal with Wolves.

With a contract that is set to run until 2029, Wolves have set their asking price for Cunha to around £65 million, a fee Tottenham are prepared to pay. Spurs are 15th in the league with 37 points from 32 games, and the club wishes to act in the summer transfer window. Captain Heung-Min Son looks past his best, and the club will not be signing Timo Werner permanently, creating the need for a new star name in attack.

Matheus Cunha has championed Wolves' push for survival in the Premier League this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. He is prepared to change clubs in the summer and could end up at any of Manchester United, Arsenal, or Tottenham, among other clubs.

Manchester United set to lower asking price for forward - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to reduce their asking price for Argentine star Alejandro Garnacho in the summer, as per reports. The Red Devils turned down offers worth around £40 million for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window, as they felt his valuation was not met.

Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has revealed that Napoli are prepared for another attempt to sign the forward in the summer. The Serie A outfit will be asked to pay around £39 million, as against the £51 million price tag placed on Garnacho in the winter.

Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to perform this season, leading his club to identify that suitors will be unwilling to meet their valuation. The Red Devils will be happy to let the youngster leave, as this will represent an instant profit in their books.

