PL club revive interest in Manchester United star, Red Devils want £20m for sale - Reports

Fulham have reportedly revived their interest in Manchester United midfielder Fred. The London side were interested in the Brazilian at the start of the summer but did not make a concrete move.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Fulham manager Marco Silva is pushing to sign Fred from Manchester United, who are open to selling the midfielder. They have put a £20 million price tag on him and have invited bids from clubs.

Fulham signed Andreas Pereira from the Reds Devils last summer and are hoping to get a deal done for Fred before the start of the season. Reports suggest the move was halted earlier this summer as Silva's future at the club was unclear following an offer from Saudi Arabia.

However, the manager is staying committed to the London side and has rejected the move to the Middle East.

Manchester United urged to keep Fred by former player

Former striker Louis Saha believes Manchester United should not look to sell Fred and Scott McTominay this summer. He claims that the two can improve and be vital parts of the squad during the long season.

He told Paddy Power:

"Looking at the midfield area, there is a lot of creativity as well but it's important to see a very strong pack. They need the balance in defence and midfield. There are players, like Scott McTominay and Fred, who can improve, and they're the sort of players who might be wanting to move elsewhere."

He added:

"But with the right tactics, a lot of good things can be done. It's hugely important to get these types of players on side – without them, you can't win a title. It's about how to make them competitive and keep the whole squad on their toes. There is no guarantee at ManUtd; no goalkeeper guarantee, defender guarantee, or captain guarantee, nothing – they don't deserve it at the moment. No one is guaranteed anything at ManUtd right now."

Scott McTominay is also reportedly on the verge of leaving Manchester United, with West Ham United registering interest. They have made a bid for the Scotsman but are yet to seal the move.