PL club want to sign Manchester United star, unwilling to meet £20m asking price - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Fred is reportedly a target for fellow Premier League side Fulham but they are unwilling to meet his price tag.

According to The Telegraph's Jason Burt, the Red Devils value Fred at £20 million, a fee the Cottagers are not willing to pay. Marco Silva's side are hopeful that a compromise can be found for the Brazilian.

Manchester United's squad is set for an overhaul this summer with many players' futures up in the air. Fred is one of those players as he has a year left on his contract and now is the opportune time to sell.

The 30-year-old did feature prominently under Erik ten Hag last season, scoring six goals and providing as many assists in 56 games across competitions. However, he is on Fulham's radar and the Dutch tactician is reportedly prioritizing his sale over fellow midfielder Scott McTominay.

Fred has endured a topsy-turvy spell at Old Trafford since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for £52 million. Many have deemed the Brazilian unworthy of a place in the Red Devils' starting lineup.

However, Fred has shown vast improvement under Ten Hag this past season. It may surprise some that he is a higher priority to be sold than McTominay.

Fulham boss Silva was spotted talking to the midfielder after Manchester United beat 2-1 on the final day of the season at Old Trafford. The Portuguese tactician may have tried convincing the Brazilian a move to Craven Cottage.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho nominated for 2023 Golden Boy award

Garnacho is in the running for the Golden Boy award.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been nominated for the Golden Boy award. The Argentine teenager has made the 100-nominee list for the accolade after a superb season.

Garnacho bagged five goals and as many assists in 33 games across competitions. It was a breakout campaign for the Argentine who has also made his way into his national team.

The 18-year-old scored some crucial goals this past season, not least his 90+3rd minute winner against Fulham in November. He also provided an assist for Marcus Rashford's winner in a 2-1 win over champions Manchester City in January.

Garnacho is starting to become a prominent member of Ten Hag's side and could become a certain starter next season. He does face massive competition for the Golden Boy award.

The likes of Real Madrid new-boy Jude Bellingham, Barcelona's Gavi, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, and PSV Eindhoven's Xavi Simons have also been nominated.

