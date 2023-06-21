Premier League side Fulham have reportedly decided against signing Manchester United midfielder Fred as they believe the Red Devils' asking price to be too high.

Erik ten Hag's side are eager to get through player sales to raise funds for summer incomings. In this process, Fred is considered as one of the players who could be on his way out of the club.

According to Sky Sports, Fulham were looking at the 30-year-old Brazil international as a potential signing as they try to revamp their midfield. However, they have now pulled out of the race as they deem Manchester United's asking price too high.

The Telegraph had claimed that the Red Devils were looking for a bid in the region of £20 million for the Brazilian, with just one year left on his contract. But the Cottagers are not prepared to shell out that amount.

United had signed Fred on a five-year deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2018 summer window. They shelled out £52 million plus add-ons for the midfielder and also triggered a one-year extension on his initial deal.

While Fred hasn't been a huge success, he has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at the club. Ten Hag widely used him as a super sub in the 2022/23 season, bringing him on due to his pressing prowess.

In all, the Brazilian has made 213 appearances for the club, scoring 14 and assisting 19 goals. He also won the 2022/23 Carabao Cup with the club. Reports claim that the Red Devils do not want to offer him a new contract.

Fred addressed his Manchester United future after FA Cup defeat

Fred was quizzed about his Manchester United future after the club's 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City earlier this month.

The Brazilian conceded that he was unsure of where his future lies with just one year left on his contract with the Red Devils. However, he stopped short of giving a definitive answer.

“I still don’t know, I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left in my contract here. Now it’s holidays’ time and a good opportunity to rest.

“I’ll talk to my staff, to the club and see what is everyone’s decision. I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone. We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. But I’ve always been and still am very happy at Manchester United,” he said (via The Guardian).

Fred made 56 appearances across competitions for United in the recently concluded season, scoring and assisting six goals each.

