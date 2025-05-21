PL side ready to let Manchester United and Barcelona target leave for £40 million - Reports

Premier League side Aston Villa are ready to let goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez leave for £40 million amid Barcelona and Manchester United interest. The Argentine shot-stopper has been their undisputed starter for a while now.

Ad

Emiliano Martinez signed for Aston Villa in 2020 after going through multiple loan spells during his time at Arsenal. He has made 211 appearances for the Villans, maintaining 69 clean sheets across competitions. Martinez's breakthrough moment came during the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he became key to Argentina's triumph alongside Lionel Messi. His incredible performances for La Albiceleste in the World Cup led him to become one of the best goalkeepers worldwide today.

Ad

Trending

According to talkSPORT executive Alex Crook, Aston Villa are open to letting Emiliano Martinez leave for a reported £40 million. The Argentine is expected to have multiple takes in Europe, including Barcelona and Manchester United. His current contract with Aston Villa runs until June 2029.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per GiveMeSport, Atletico Madrid are also in the race to secure Emiliano Martinez's services this summer. Los Colchoneros are looking for a suitable replacement for first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on replacing Andre Onana after the shot-stopper failed to make an impression at Old Trafford.

Barcelona's situation is clear - they have reportedly offered Wojciech Szczesny a contract extension for two years. If the Pole accepts the proposal, the Catalans may not sign another goalkeeper in this window. However, Szczesny has yet to accept the renewal, with La Blaugrana keen on signing a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Ad

Therefore, all three clubs are keen on signing Emiliano Martinez this summer. Meanwhile, the Argentine is reportedly prioritizing staying in Europe over considering proposals from the Saudi Pro League.

Manchester United offer Barcelona a swap deal in exchange for Ronald Araujo: Reports

Ronald Araujo - Source: Getty

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are keen to carry out a swap deal with Barcelona for Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo. The Red Devils wish to offload Marcus Rashford in exchange for the defensive signing.

Ad

Manchester United are also prepared to make a €60 million bid for Araujo if they win the Europa League this season. However, a straight swap deal would be more favorable as Ruben Amorim reportedly sees the Uruguay international as a perfect fit for his system.

Earlier reports claimed Marcus Rashford would prioritize a move to Barcelona. The Catalans are also hunting the market for a left winger and made a move to sign Rashford back in January. However, the deal did not go through as Ansu Fati refused to leave the club to make the necessary financial space.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned report claims Barcelona are open to letting Ronald Araujo leave this summer despite him renewing months ago. Hansi Flick has reportedly lost faith in the centre-back due to his major blunders in crucial games in recent times. The Red Devils continue to remain interested and even made a formal offer, per the report.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More