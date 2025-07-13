PL star rejects advances from Saudi Arabia as he's waiting for offer from Barcelona: Reports

Star forward Marcus Rashford, who has fallen out of favour at Manchester United, has reportedly rejected advances from the Saudi Pro League amid rumours of a move to Barcelona. According to Mundo Deportivo's Fernando Polo (@ffpolo on X), the Englishman has turned down the Middle East to continue his efforts towards facilitating a move to Catalonia.

At the time of his graduation from United's famed academy in 2015, Rashford was considered a genuine future superstar with limitless potential. While he showcased glimpses of attacking brilliance, he was never able to deliver solid performances consistently.

Midway through the 2024-25 campaign, he fell out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim and was sent on loan to Aston Villa. With four goals and six assists in 17 appearances for the Villans, Rashford showcased why he was still considered by many as a star forward.

Upon his return, he was reportedly considered surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. So far, his tenure with the Red Devils has been solid, with 138 goals and 77 assists in 426 appearances.

His performances with Villa caught Barcelona's attention, who turned to him after striking out on their top transfer target, Athletic Club's Nico Williams. According to SPORT, the Blaugrana are considering a loan, with an option to buy, for the English forward.

The 27-year-old also seems to have fixed his sights on a move to Camp Nou. Mundo Deportivo report that Rashford has already turned down multiple approaches from Saudi Arabia and is only waiting on an offer from Barca.

However, the report also claimed that he isn't willing to wait for too long, and would like to settle in with manager Hansi Flick before the 2025-26 campaign kicks off.

Amid Marcus Rashford links, Barcelona eyeing up move for 20-year-old Bundesliga winger - Reports

Amid rumors linking Manchester United star Marcus Rashford with a move to the Camp Nou, Spanish giants Barcelona are eyeing up a move for RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa.

The Norwegian youngster joined Leipzig form Belgian side Club Brugge for a reported €21 million fee last summer. In his first season in Germany, he showcased his raw talent, racking up five goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

A fleet-footed winger who can play on both flanks and as a number 10, Nusa is renowned for his blistering pace, silky dribbling, passing vision and agility. His performances have turned the heads of multiple top European sides, including Barcelona and Arsenal.

According to reports from Sempre Barca, the Blaugrana are seriously considering a move for the 20-year-old to reinforce their stocks on the wings. The report claims that he would cost under €40 million, which could be more appealing to the Catalans than other, higher-valued targets like Rashford and Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

