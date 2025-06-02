PL star wants to join Manchester United despite interest from Arsenal - Reports

Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly decided to join Manchester United amid interest from Arsenal. The Brentford star also has Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United pushing to sign him this summer.

Ad

As per a report by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Mbeumo favors a move to Manchester United and is waiting for an agreement between the clubs. The 25-year-old has a year left on his contract, but Premier League clubs are looking to lure him this summer.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, has said there is a possibility of Mbeumo leaving in the summer. He told the media (via Metro):

"I can definitely understand the interest in him. There should be interest in him. He is at his best age, he has scored 20 goals. I would like to keep him but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price."

Ad

Trending

"I’ve said many times: we are a selling club. But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren’t selling clubs. So, of course, if the right price – and that’s going to be expensive – is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open for it. But I’m very happy he’s here, and I’m convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here," he added.

Ad

Sky Sports have reported that Brentford would demand over £60 million for their star player. They have the option to extend his deal by another season, which puts the London side in a favorable position in the negotiations.

When Manchester United legend urged them to sign Bryan Mbeumo

Former player Mikael Silvestre spoke to Norske Bettingsider in 2024 and urged Manchester United to sign Bryan Mbeumo. He had claimed that the Brentford star was perfect for the Red Devils, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

Ad

"What Bryan Mbeumo has been doing for Brentford is a credit to him because things were never going to be easy when it came to replacing the goals of Ivan Toney. I do think that top clubs like Manchester United should be keeping a close eye on his progress this season, it’s a big time in his career at the age of 25 to see if he can make that step up. I think it's a decisive season for him personally and I think he'd have the character to be a success at Old Trafford. I can't see him going to Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City yet, but he is full of confidence."

In 38 league games in the 2024-25 season, Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals and assisted eight times for Brentford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More