PL star wants to join Manchester United despite interest from Arsenal - Reports

Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly decided to join Manchester United amid interest from Arsenal. The Brentford star also has Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United pushing to sign him this summer.
As per a report by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Mbeumo favors a move to Manchester United and is waiting for an agreement between the clubs. The 25-year-old has a year left on his contract, but Premier League clubs are looking to lure him this summer.
Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, has said there is a possibility of Mbeumo leaving in the summer. He told the media (via Metro):
"I can definitely understand the interest in him. There should be interest in him. He is at his best age, he has scored 20 goals. I would like to keep him but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price."
"I’ve said many times: we are a selling club. But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren’t selling clubs. So, of course, if the right price – and that’s going to be expensive – is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open for it. But I’m very happy he’s here, and I’m convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here," he added.
Sky Sports have reported that Brentford would demand over £60 million for their star player. They have the option to extend his deal by another season, which puts the London side in a favorable position in the negotiations.
When Manchester United legend urged them to sign Bryan Mbeumo
Former player Mikael Silvestre spoke to Norske Bettingsider in 2024 and urged Manchester United to sign Bryan Mbeumo. He had claimed that the Brentford star was perfect for the Red Devils, saying (via Manchester Evening News):
"What Bryan Mbeumo has been doing for Brentford is a credit to him because things were never going to be easy when it came to replacing the goals of Ivan Toney. I do think that top clubs like Manchester United should be keeping a close eye on his progress this season, it’s a big time in his career at the age of 25 to see if he can make that step up. I think it's a decisive season for him personally and I think he'd have the character to be a success at Old Trafford. I can't see him going to Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City yet, but he is full of confidence."
In 38 league games in the 2024-25 season, Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals and assisted eight times for Brentford.