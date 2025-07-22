Player who was previously involved in altercation with Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to join him at Al-Nassr: Reports

Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi is ready to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, according to journalist Jllad Allugha. Interestingly, Al-Bulaihi had an altercation with the Portuguese superstar in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al-Hilal in April 2024.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ended up elbowing the Saudi defender and was given his marching orders. Al-Nassr would lose the game 2-1, with Sadio Mane's late goal proving to be a mere consolation.
Interestingly, Al-Bulaihi lost his place in Al-Hilal's starting XI in recent times, and his situation isn't expected to improve under Simone Inzaghi either. The 35-year-old is now ready to leave the club in search of a new adventure and is eager to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, the move appears unlikely because there's little support for the transfer from either the players or the stands. Al-Nassr are working to improve their squad after missing out on the league title once again last summer, but Bulaihi isn't in their plans.
The Riyadh-based club have already managed a coup by convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a new deal last month. The Portuguese superstar's previous contract was due to expire this summer, but he has now signed an extension until 2027. Interestingly, the 40-year-old is yet to win the Saudi Pro League since arriving in the Middle East in December 2022.
Did Cristiano Ronaldo try to convince Jhon Arias to join Al-Nassr this summer?
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Jhon Arias to join him at Al-Nassr this summer, according to former Colombian international Faustino Asprilla. The Brazilian forward caught the eye with Fluminense in recent times, and has moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.
The Midlands club have signed the 27-year-old as a direct replacement for Matheus Cunha, who joined Manchester United last month. However, it is now being reported that Ronaldo was keen to see Arias in the Middle East this summer.
The Portuguese superstar already committed his future to Al-Nassr last month. The Saudi Pro League side are now working to add more quality to their squad before the start of the new season.
Speaking to ESPN Colombia, Asprilla added that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner even called up Arias to convince him to make the move.
"Cristiano Ronaldo called Jhon Arias to go to Saudi Arabia before signing with Wolverhampton," Asprilla
Ronaldo has scored 93 goals and set up 19 more from 105 games across competitions for the Riyadh-based club to date.