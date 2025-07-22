Player who was previously involved in altercation with Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to join him at Al-Nassr: Reports

Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi is ready to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, according to journalist Jllad Allugha. Interestingly, Al-Bulaihi had an altercation with the Portuguese superstar in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al-Hilal in April 2024.

Ad

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ended up elbowing the Saudi defender and was given his marching orders. Al-Nassr would lose the game 2-1, with Sadio Mane's late goal proving to be a mere consolation.

Interestingly, Al-Bulaihi lost his place in Al-Hilal's starting XI in recent times, and his situation isn't expected to improve under Simone Inzaghi either. The 35-year-old is now ready to leave the club in search of a new adventure and is eager to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad

Trending

However, the move appears unlikely because there's little support for the transfer from either the players or the stands. Al-Nassr are working to improve their squad after missing out on the league title once again last summer, but Bulaihi isn't in their plans.

The Riyadh-based club have already managed a coup by convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a new deal last month. The Portuguese superstar's previous contract was due to expire this summer, but he has now signed an extension until 2027. Interestingly, the 40-year-old is yet to win the Saudi Pro League since arriving in the Middle East in December 2022.

Ad

Did Cristiano Ronaldo try to convince Jhon Arias to join Al-Nassr this summer?

Jhon Arias

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Jhon Arias to join him at Al-Nassr this summer, according to former Colombian international Faustino Asprilla. The Brazilian forward caught the eye with Fluminense in recent times, and has moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Ad

The Midlands club have signed the 27-year-old as a direct replacement for Matheus Cunha, who joined Manchester United last month. However, it is now being reported that Ronaldo was keen to see Arias in the Middle East this summer.

The Portuguese superstar already committed his future to Al-Nassr last month. The Saudi Pro League side are now working to add more quality to their squad before the start of the new season.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN Colombia, Asprilla added that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner even called up Arias to convince him to make the move.

"Cristiano Ronaldo called Jhon Arias to go to Saudi Arabia before signing with Wolverhampton," Asprilla

Ronaldo has scored 93 goals and set up 19 more from 105 games across competitions for the Riyadh-based club to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More