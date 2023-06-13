Player previously tipped to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid linked with Barcelona move - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Roberto Firmino who was viewed as a potential replacement for Real Madrid departee Karim Benzema.

El Nacional reports that the Blaugrana want to ease the goalscoring burden on Robert Lewandowski. The Pole scored 23 of Barca's 70 league games as they went on to win the La Liga title.

Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha have been unreliable when it comes to aiding Lewandowski from a goalscoring perspective. Hence, they are now in the race for Firmino.

The 31-year-old is leaving Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of June. The Brazilian will be a free agent and this coincides with Barca's intentions to enter the free agency market this summer.

Firmino is on both Real Madrid and Barcelona's radars as they look to bolster their attacks ahead of next season. Los Blancos are looking to replace Benzema who has departed for Saudi giants Al Ittihad.

The Reds striker enjoyed a fruitful season despite being handed a lesser role by Jurgen Klopp. He scored 13 goals in 35 appearances across competitions. The Brazilian frontman boasts an abundance of experience, having won the Premier League and the Champions League at Anfield.

Firmino may opt to join one of the El Clasico rivals this summer but will likely desire a prominent role. He is becoming one of Europe's most sought-after strikers due to his availability on a free transfer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard

Pavard looks set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly among the European heavyweights interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Pavard will be allowed to leave the Bavarians for a fee in the region of €30-40 million. The Frenchman has impressed at the Allianz Arena this season, chipping in with eight goal contributions in 43 games across competitions.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are joined by Premier League duo Manchester United and Manchester City in their pursuit of the 27-year-old. The French defender is extremely versatile as he can play at right-back and in central defense.

Pavard is reported to want to leave Bayern and they appear to be willing to hand him his wish. The El Clasico rivals' interest comes with a need to strengthen their defenses.

Barcelona have lacked a consistent right-back this season, with Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde interchanging in the role. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have put their trust in Dani Carvajal but they will eventually need to replace the 31-year-old.

