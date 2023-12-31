Plymouth Argyle vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Plymouth Argyle and Watford take to the pitch on New Year’s Day when they go head-to-head at Home Park in round 26 of the EFL Championship.

The Hornets will head into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run against the hosts to four games and begin the new year as they mean to go on. Cellar-dwelling Plymouth Argyle were sent crashing back to earth in their final outing for the year as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Southampton on Friday.

Prior to that, Kevin Nancekivell’s men were on a run of four consecutive games without defeat, with three of those outings ending in stalemates. With 28 points from 25 matches, Plymouth Argyle are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Stoke City and Birmingham City.

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the second half, Watford held their own to see out a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at Vicarage Road on Friday. This followed a humbling 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Bristol City on Boxing Day which saw their two-match winning streak come to an end.

Watford have picked up 35 points from 25 matches to sit tenth in the league standings, level on points with 11th-placed Preston North End.

Plymouth Argyle vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 68 meetings between the sides, Plymouth Argyle boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Valérien Ismael’s men are unbeaten in their last three games against Plymouth Argyle, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in March 2009.

Plymouth are unbeaten in six consecutive home games, picking up four wins and two draws since losing successive games against Millwall and Swansea City back in October.

Watford have won their last three away games, scoring nine goals and conceding three since a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on November 25.

Plymouth Argyle vs Watford Prediction

It has been a tough festive period for Plymouth Argyle and Watford, who will both head into the new year looking to find their feet. Plymouth have been rock-solid at home of late and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Watford

Plymouth Argyle vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Watford’s last eight outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the sides)