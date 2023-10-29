Portugal international has clear transfer preference amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United – Reports

Benfica star Antonio Silva is reportedly keen to secure a permanent switch to Real Madrid over Manchester United in the upcoming season.

Silva, 19, has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe since his professional debut past year. He has helped them lift a Primeira Liga title and a Supertaca Candido de Oliveira crown so far.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and passing, the six-cap Portugal international has helped Benfica register 26 clean sheets in 56 matches so far. He has also recorded six goals in the process.

Now, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Benfica are keen to offload the player ahead of the 2024-25 season. They are hoping to earn cash from the star's sale to balance their books next summer.

Due to the Primeira Liga giants' latest stance, Real Madrid and Manchester United are on high alert right now. Both the teams are expecting to begin preliminary talks with the Portuguese club in the near future.

However, as per the aforesaid newspaper, Manchester United could face a difficult time in their pursuit of Silva next year. The Benfica academy graduate is interested in joining Real Madrid rather than United, who are also heavily linked with Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

Should Silva decide to move to Santiago Bernabeu next summer, he could pop up as a vital starter for them. He could displace either Antonio Rudiger or David Alaba from the starting lineup due to his potential.

Aurelien Tchouameni says how Manchester United superstar helped him at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed that Manchester United superstar Casemiro helped him during the early stages of his Los Blancos career. He elaborated (h/t @MadridXtra):

"Casemiro? We played together for about two months in pre-season. I remember after every game he would come up to me and tell me what I had done right, what I had done wrong. It was good."

Tchouameni, 23, joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in a transfer worth up to £86 million last summer. He provided four assists in 50 games across competitions last season, helping his club lift three trophies.

Casemiro, on the other hand, ended his nine-year-long stint at Los Blancos to join Manchester United in the summer of 2022. Since arriving in a potential £70 million deal, the 31-year-old has netted 11 goals and provided seven assists in 62 games for Erik ten Hag's outfit.