Portugal midfielder reaches agreement to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Real Betis star William Carvalho has reportedly agreed to join compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the future.

Carvalho, 31, has been a crucial first-team starter for Los Verdiblancos for the past five seasons. Since arriving from Sporting CP for around €16 million in the summer of 2018, he has helped them establish as a top-six La Liga outfit.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with tackling and teamwork, the 80-cap Portugal international showcased his best abilities for his team last campaign. He netted four goals and laid out two assists in 42 overall appearances.

According to Todofichajes, Carvalho has reached a personal agreement to join Al-Nassr ahead of the 2023-24 term. He is interested in playing alongside his national team captain Ronaldo, who has been at the club since this January.

Carvalho, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Saudi Pro League outfit. He would likely displace Abdullah Al-Khaibari from the team to partner Luis Gustavo in a double pivot.

So far, the 2016 UEFA Euro winner has contributed 11 goals and 13 assists in 193 overall matches for Real Betis.

Cristiano Ronaldo recalls the day of his official presentation at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has recalled the day of his official presentation at the side. Speaking to the Saudi Pro League website, he stated that his unveiling ceremony was one of the highest points of his successful career:

"I remember the first day when I was here. I was a little nervous, as you would expect. The stadium was packed, I was with my family... a whole different environment for all of us. Now, it's completely different, I'm more relaxed, adapted and they are good memories. It has been fantastic. Of course, I remember a lot from the first day here."

Sharing his thoughts on his presentation in front of a packed Mrsool Park, the 198-cap Portugal international added:

"The day of my presentation was wonderful. I expected everything that happened because it was also a special day for the fans, not just for me and my family. It was a completely different day and it was fantastic. It was one of my best moments in football so far. When you have a performance like that, it's always quite a good memory."

Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer after he had his Manchester United contract terminated last year. He relished a brilliant debut season in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 16 matches.

