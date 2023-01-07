Portugal reach verbal agreement to appoint new head coach for Cristiano Ronaldo and company: Reports

Roberto Martinez has reached a verbal agreement with Portugal to take charge as their new head coach, which means he'll soon manage Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Athletic.

Portugal were previously managed by Lisbon-born tactician Fernando Santos for eight years. However, Santos's tenure as their head coach came to an end after they bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Selecao have since been linked with various managers, including current AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho. However, it appears Martinez is in line to take charge of the national team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the aforementioned source, Martinez and the European national have reached a verbal agreement. The appointment of the Spaniard is expected to be finalized by the end of next week.

Martinez served as the Belgium national team's head coach for six years between 2016 and 2022. However, he parted ways with the Red Devils after they failed to get past the group stages in Qatar.

Martinez snubs interest from elsewhere to take charge of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

The former Everton manager has been a free agent since stepping down from his role as Belgium head coach. However, that is not to say that the 49-year-old has been short of options.

Martinez has received interest from clubs and international teams since leaving the Red Devils, as per the report. The manager, though, appears to be on his way to taking charge of Ronaldo and Co.

