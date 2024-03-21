Portuguese club keen on handing Arsenal and Manchester United target a new deal that will include €120m release clause - Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Sporting CP are looking to hand Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres a new deal that would see his release clause rise to €120 million.

The Swedish striker has been in magnificent form this season, scoring 36 goals and providing 14 assists in 39 matches across competitions. The 25-year-old currently has a deal until the end of the 2027-28 season. He has an estimated market value of €55 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack in the summer. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to become prominent goal threats for the Gunners this season. They've scored just 14 goals between them across competitions. Hence, Mikel Arteta might look to bolster his frontline in the next transfer window.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have relied heavily on young Rasmus Hojlund. Anthony Martial is expected to leave the club, with his contract expiring in the summer. Hence, the Red Devils could look to sign a new striker and Gyokeres has emerged as an option for both Premier League giants.

Sporting want to have substantial revenue from Gyokeres' potential sale. They are looking to hand a new contract to the player, that would see his release clause up to €120 million.

Gyokeres, apart from his impressive form this season, has scored five goals in 19 appearances for Sweden's national team so far.

Arsenal and Manchester United interested in Rodrygo Goes: Reports

According to Defensa Central, both Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes in the summer. With Kylian Mbappe set to move to the Spanish capital, Rodrygo's game time could become limited.

The Brazilian has been pure quality for Los Merengues since joining the club from Santos back in 2019. He has scored 50 goals and has provided 40 assists in 206 appearances for the Madrid giants. This season, he has scored 13 goals and has provided eight assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

Apart from the two Premier League giants, Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Rodrygo. The 23-year-old is contracted with the Spanish giants until the end of the 2027-28 season. He has an estimated market value of €100 million, as per Transfermarkt.