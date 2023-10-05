Premier League attacker willing to join Arsenal in 2024; club unwilling to sell in January - Report

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto is reportedly open to joining Arsenal but a deal for the Portuguese winger is not likely to take place in January.

Football Insider reports that Neto is interested in moving to a club that's competing for major trophies. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and tried signing him in the summer to no avail.

However, Arsenal could reignite their pursuit of Neto as he is now considering his future at Molineaux. The Portugal international has four years left on his contract having only signed an extension in March 2022.

Neto has made a promising start to the season, bagging one goal and four assists in seven games across competitions. He has bounced back from an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign.

However, Arsenal may need to move quickly as more clubs are expected to join the race as Neto continues to impress. A deal for the former Lazio winger isn't likely in January but a transfer in 2024 could be on the cards. Wolves are dealing with Financial Fairplay issues and Neto's sale could secure a high fee for the Wanderers.

The Gunners already boast two of the Premier League's most highly regarded wingers in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson are also wide-forward options.

However, Neto could be yet another addition to help Mikel Arteta's side get to the next level. He's also earned four caps for Portugal, scoring one goal and providing two goals.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe could reportedly look to depart if Neto arrives

Emile Smith Rowe's future at Arsenal is uncertain.

According to the aforementioned source, Neto's potential arrival at the Emirates could spell the end for Emile Smith Rowe. The English attacker has lacked game time under Arteta this season.

Smith Rowe, 23, has made just one start in six games across competitions. He's understood to be content at Arsenal but will look at his options again if he's still struggling for minutes further down the line.

There is interest in the English midfielder from the Premier League and he has three years left on his contract. There was talk of him departing in the summer although he remained at the Emirates.

Arteta insisted during the early weeks of the season that he held talks with Smith Rowe regarding his situation. He said (via talkSPORT):

"I had a conversation with him and it’s important to understand where he is. The first three or four weeks were always going to be tricky for all the clubs. You see all the rumours and players who are not happy in every country because it’s one game per week for a month and everybody has a new season with huge aspirations, there are not minutes for everybody."

Smith Rowe has made 102 appearances for Arsenal, bagging 18 goals and 11 assists. He made his debut for his boyhood club in 2018.