Premier League have blocked Tottenham's attempts to bring former Manchester United keeper out of retirement after Hugo Lloris' injury - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League have blocked Tottenham Hotspur's attempt to bring former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster out of retirement after Hugo Lloris' injury.

Foster last played for Watford and hung up his gloves after the Hornets were relegated from the league last season. While Newcastle United were interested in the former West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper, Foster had already made up his mind.

Spurs already have Fraser Forster in their ranks as a backup to Lloris, who is expected to be out for six weeks due to a knee injury. The Englishman, however, had a disastrous performance against Leicester City as Spurs suffered a 4-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium on February 11.

While Brandon Austin, 24, is also on the team, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Tottenham plan to tempt Ben Foster out of retirement to cover for the injured Hugo Lloris.



[Sami Mokbel] Tottenham plan to tempt Ben Foster out of retirement to cover for the injured Hugo Lloris.[Sami Mokbel] https://t.co/qRRiBL3oAH

Foster was on Manchester United's roster for a brief period but made 23 appearances for the club's senior side.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 23 games. They are set to take on AC Milan away in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League next on February 14.

Manchester United are interested in Tottenham ace Harry Kane

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United are yet to properly fill the void left in their attack by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November. While Wout Weghorst is working as a stop-gap loan signing, United are keen on a permanent solution.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are reportedly the Red Devils' two main priorities. The England captain could cost the club around €100 million.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer, however, believes Kane might stay put at Tottenham. He told BBC (via Manchester Evening News):

"There is not one minute of any day when I wake up and look back at my career, and think I wish I went to Man United because I would have won the Champions League or more medals. Never, not once."

He added:

"I look at Harry Kane and he has the Spurs record and will have a statue, he will get the England record and possibly get a statue at Wembley, he’s got a good chance he will get the Premier League record."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Here is a closer look at how they match up Manchester United have been linked with both Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane during the transfer window. ✍️Here is a closer look at how they match up Manchester United have been linked with both Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane during the transfer window. ✍️Here is a closer look at how they match up📊🔴 https://t.co/ipaTqTRc15

Shearer further added:

“They are his medals and I totally understand the decision if he decides to stay at Spurs. If he does not win a trophy it will not bother him one bit, because it does not bother me at all.”

Kane is Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer with 267 goals in 417 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes