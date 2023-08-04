Premier League club advance talks to sign 29-year-old Arsenal star – Reports 

Nottingham Forest are reportedly progressing in their talks with Arsenal to snap up their second-choice goalkeeper Matt Turner this summer.

Steve Cooper's side are currently in pursuit of a first-team goalkeeper after Keylor Navas and Dean Henderson's departures at the end of their respective loan stints in June. They were said to be hot on Henderson's heels for a while, but they have failed to convince Manchester United to offload their 26-year-old academy product so far.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have lodged an official offer to sign Turner in the ongoing summer transfer window. They are keen to add the American goalkeeper to their squad on a permanent switch as soon as possible.

Turner, who joined Arsenal from New England Revolution for around £6 million last summer, could prove to be a good signing for Forest. He would demote the likes of Ethan Horvath and Wayne Hennessey to squad options for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season.

A right-footed vocal shot-stopper, the 29-year-old has registered four shutouts and conceded as many goals in seven overall matches for Arsenal so far. However, he is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Prior to joining the Emirates Stadium side, the 32-cap USA international earned his name playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS). He registered 24 clean sheets in 111 appearances across competitions for New England Revolution, conceding 146 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Romano also reported in his transfer update that Arsenal are currently locked in talks with Brentford over a potential deal for David Raya. They are said to be inching closer to signing the Spaniard, who has been identified as a backup for Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal fail with first bid to sign David Raya

According to the Evening Standard, Brentford have rejected the Gunners' initial bid to rope in David Raya this summer. They are set to hold out for a sum in the region of £40 million for their starting goalkeeper.

Although Arsenal's alleged £20 million plus £3 million in potential bonuses bid was rejected, they have managed to reach a personal agreement with the ex-Blackburn Rovers man. They are hoping that the star's arrival would elevate Aaron Ramsdale to a whole new level.

Raya, 27, is in the final year of his current deal and is said to be unwilling to renew his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium. He has registered 54 clean sheets in 161 overall games for the Bees so far.