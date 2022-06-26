Premier League club have agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign 26-year-old - Reports

Fulham have made an offer to sign 26-year-old attacker Andreas Pereira from Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

Pereira has been on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo since the summer of 2021. The attacker has his temporary deal with the Rio de Janeiro outfit expiring on Thursday, 30th June.

Having made 48 appearances across all competitions, Pereira is happy at Flamengo. However, the Brazilian club are unlikely to be able to sign him on a permanent deal due to the finances involved.

Flamengo had initially agreed to sign the Brazil international on a permanent deal from Manchester United. But, they went on to pull out of the transfer after trying to reduce the agreed fee.

The 26-year-old is thus expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of the month. However, he could still be on his way out of the club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Fulham are interested in acquiring Pereira's services as they prepare for their Premier League return. The Cottagers have offered Manchester United an initial sum of €10 million for the Brazilian, according to the aforementioned source.

Marcelo Hazan @Marcelo_Hazan



Fulham fez proposta e tem princípio de acordo com Manchester United por Andreas Pereira: 10 milhões de euros + 3 milhões de euros em bônus.



Ingleses agora tentam convencer Andreas Pereira, emprestado ao Flamengo até quinta-feira (30)



uol.com.br/esporte/coluna… ATENÇÃO!Fulham fez proposta e tem princípio de acordo com Manchester United por Andreas Pereira: 10 milhões de euros + 3 milhões de euros em bônus.Ingleses agora tentam convencer Andreas Pereira, emprestado ao Flamengo até quinta-feira (30) ATENÇÃO! Fulham fez proposta e tem princípio de acordo com Manchester United por Andreas Pereira: 10 milhões de euros + 3 milhões de euros em bônus.Ingleses agora tentam convencer Andreas Pereira, emprestado ao Flamengo até quinta-feira (30)uol.com.br/esporte/coluna…

It appears the Red Devils are happy with the London outfit's proposal. The deal could see Erik ten Hag's side earn as much as €13 million after add-ons, as per the report.

Having struck a deal with Manchester United, Fulham will now look to agree personal terms with Pereira. It is up to the attacker to decide whether he wants to ply his trade for Marco Silva's side.

Pereira is said to be considering a return to Old Trafford, where Ten Hag will be in charge next season. It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

How has Andreas Pereira fared for Manchester United?

Pereira joined the Red Devils' youth setup from PSV Eindhoven's academy in 2012. He rose through the ranks at the club before making his senior debut under Louis van Gaal in 2014.

The Brazilian has since made 75 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. He has found the back of the net four times, while providing five assists for his teammates.

Apart from Flamengo, the attacker has also had loan stints with Granada, Valencia and Lazio. He has a contract with Manchester United until the end of the 2022-23 campaign as well.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far