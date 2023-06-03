Premier League club becomes favorites to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly become the favorites to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona in the summer.

According to El Nacional, the Catalan giants have transfer-listed the Spain international in hopes of recovering part of the €55 million they paid for him in January 2022. He apparently wants to stay at Barca.

However, Torres will have to leave the club if he wants regular playing time and a prominent role in La Roja's first-team set-up. Xavi Hernandez relegated him to a secondary role this season, where he started just 13 times in La Liga.

Newcastle, meanwhile, aim to up the squad's quality ahead of next season, where they will play in the UEFA Champions League. The Magpies, backed by their Saudi-based owners, are unwilling to pay a premium price for the former Manchester City forward.

The Toons' owners understand that Barcelona are desperate to sell and hence could pressure them into readjusting the terms of a potential transfer. Torres, 23, can play anywhere across the frontline but is largely deployed down the left flank.

It remains to be seen if the Barcelona forward will be open to returning to the Premier League - a competition he has already conquered with Manchester City. He is still on a long-term contract with the Blaugranas and his deal expires in the summer of 2027.

Xavi underlines Barcelona's priority transfers this summer

Xavi Hernandez did not leave anything to imagination when asked what Barcelona are planning for the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are heavily linked with a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi, whose deal expires this summer. Apart from the Argentina icon, they need to replace the outgoing Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Speaking ahead of his team's last La Liga game of the season, Xavi said, via Barca Blaugranes:

"The priorities are clear. I would really like Leo to return. He knows it and I have already spoken about him. It depends a bit on him. Apart from Leo, the priority is a defensive midfielder. They are the ideal scenario."

Barcelona conclude a rather successful season with a La Liga outing against Celta Vigo on Sunday (June 4). They won the Supercopa de Espana and the league title this campaign while also reaching the final of the Copa del Rey.

