Premier League club considering surprise move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly consider making a move to sign Manchester United captain Harry Maguire this summer.

Maguire, 30, is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer after four years with the Red Devils. He still holds the record for being the most expensive defender, as United shelled out £80 million to sign the Englishman from Leicester City in 2019.

However, his performances in the last couple of seasons have drawn immense criticism from fans and pundits alike. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag preferred the centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over Maguire this season.

With two years left on his contract, the England international could now leave the club in the summer. Tottenham insider Paul O Keefe has claimed that the north London side will consider signing Maguire. The defender being a homegrown option is one of the reasons for Spurs' interest in the centre-back.

Tottenham are looking to transform their defense, which has struggled immensely this season. The likes of Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, and Cristian Romero were too error-prone, leading to an influx of goals. They conceded a massive 63 goals in 38 Premier League games as they finished eighth.

Maguire, meanwhile, started just 16 games for Manchester United in the 2022-23 campaign across competitions. In 41 appearances, he helped keep 16 clean sheets for the Red Devils.

Journalist claims Harry Maguire looked 'disconnected' from Manchester United teammates

The Daily Mail writer Chris Wheeler has claimed that Harry Maguire looked 'detached' after Manchester United's loss in the FA Cup final on June 3.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 against city rivals Manchester City at Wembley. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof started the game for United with Lisandro Martinez injured and Maguire on the bench.

Wheeler claimed that after the loss, the English defender didn't 'mingle' with his teammates and looked disconnected.

"Maguire remained on the bench and then, oddly, took off his tracksuit at full time. But he didn’t mingle with the rest of the players, commiserating with them and trying to raise spirits as a captain should," Wheeler wrote.

"Maguire stood forlornly by the United dugout talking to technical director Darren Fletcher, detached and disconnected from the rest of the group," he added.

Wheeler further claimed that Maguire needs to leave Manchester United as he has become the fourth-choice centre-back at the club. He stated that the Red Devils should even look at paying the Englishman off to let him leave on a free transfer.

