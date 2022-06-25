Premier League club 'doing everything they can' to sign Liverpool defender: Reports

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest are determined to sign Neco Williams from Liverpool this summer, according to Natalie Jackson of BBC Sport.

Liverpool have wasted no time in strengthening their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have already signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay for a combined fee of £73 million this summer.

However, the Reds will reportedly not make further additions to their ranks during the ongoing transfer window. They appear to have turned their attention towards moving a few players on ahead of the pre-season.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC BREAKING: Liverpool will not make any more signings after the deal for Calvin Ramsay is completed. [ BREAKING: Liverpool will not make any more signings after the deal for Calvin Ramsay is completed. [ @_pauljoyce 🚨BREAKING: Liverpool will not make any more signings after the deal for Calvin Ramsay is completed. [@_pauljoyce]

The Merseyside-based club have already sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for a deal worth up to £35 million. Williams could be next in line to put an end to his association with the Anfield outfit this summer.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and helped them earn Premier League promotion. The right-back scored and assisted two goals each in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Cottagers.

The 21-year-old's performances for Marco Silva's side have made him a man in demand ahead of the new season. Fulham are interested in re-signing him, while Southampton have also been credited with an interest in him.

Nottingham Forest are also among the clubs keen on acquiring Williams' services this summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Premier League newcomers are 'doing everything they can' to sign the defender.

Natalie Jackson @NatJacksonsport So @nffc busy in the transfer market with Awoniyi confirmed. Deal for goalie Henderson done too but he’s not back till July 1st so will be announced then. Also the club doing everything they can to sign Liverpool defender Neco Williams #nffc So @nffc busy in the transfer market with Awoniyi confirmed. Deal for goalie Henderson done too but he’s not back till July 1st so will be announced then. Also the club doing everything they can to sign Liverpool defender Neco Williams #nffc

Liverpool are said to be prepared to sanction a move for Williams, having already signed Ramsay from Aberdeen. They are hoping to bag a sum of £15 million from the Wales international's sale this summer.

Nottingham Forest announced their first signing of the summer earlier today, landing Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee of £17.5 million. The deal has seen Jurgen Klopp's side earn £1.75 million as they had included a 10% sell-on clause when they sold him to Union Berlin last year.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Liverpool are set to earn £1.75M from Taiwo Awoniyi's move from Union Berlin to Nottingham Forest. Liverpool are set to earn £1.75M from Taiwo Awoniyi's move from Union Berlin to Nottingham Forest.

Takumi Minamino is on his way out of Liverpool

Apart from Williams, Takumi Minamino is expected to seal a move away from Anfield soon. The Reds have agreed to sell the attacker to AS Monaco for a deal worth up to around £15.5 million, according to The Athletic.

Minamino joined the Anfield outfit from Red Bull Salzburg for around £7.25 million in January 2020. He has since scored 14 goals and provided three assists from 53 appearances across all competitions for the club.

