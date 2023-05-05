Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly expecting bids in the excess of £70 million for Liverpool target Moises Caicedo.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal saw a bid of the same amount rejected for the midfielder in January. The Gunners are still interested in the midfielder. Apart from them, Manchester United and Liverpool are also among the interested parties.

The Merseysiders look keen to reinforce their midfield in the summer. They have suffered from injury issues in the middle of the park. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, on the other hand, have struggled for form. James Milner, meanwhile, will leave on a free transfer to join Brighton.

Hence, Liverpool are interested in bolstering their midfielder. Caicedo and his club teammate Alexis Mac Allister top the Reds' wishlist.

Caicedo has been an important player for Roberto de Zerbi's team this season. He has made 37 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his attackers interchanging positions

Liverpool have a host of attackers in their ranks. The likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Roberto Firmino are also brilliant.

They often interchange positions at the top of the pitch to give the team's attack more dynamics. Klopp was quizzed about the topic ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford at Anfield on April 6. Speaking to the media, the German manager said (via the Reds' website):

"We had that with Divock [Origi] when he played in the centre or came from the left. You need that, you need versatility, definitely. That's what we have. That’s why we signed these players, because they can play different positions. Diogo played on the right wing; really good. Harvey came on now on the right wing, which is possible absolutely as well, so we have options."

He added:

"That's true. But that was the idea when we signed the players, that we don't [have] players that can play only one position. It gives you really a struggle if somebody is injured then you don't have a replacement on that position. So, we can react, I would say, in a good way."

The Reds' attacking prowess has been on display on the pitch as well. Despite them not performing at the top of their abilities, the Merseysiders have scored 66 goals in the Premier League so far this season.

