Premier League club eye up shock move for out-of-favour Real Madrid star: Reports

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz this summer. Diaz, 29, has established himself as a squad member at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Lyon for €23 million in the summer of 2018. So far, he has helped his club lift a total of 11 trophies across two separate stints.

A right-footed mobile striker blessed with shooting and directness, the Dominican Republic international is in the final two months of his contract at Los Blancos. He is expected to depart on a free transfer this summer.

According to Defensa Central, Diaz is unlikely to be offered a contract renewal by Real Madrid as he is not a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the next campaign. He has emerged on a host of La Liga clubs' radars, but only Leeds are in a position to match his current salary of €4.5 million per season due to their financial power.

Should Diaz secure a transfer to Leeds this summer, he would provide competition for Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo. With the former struggling to remain fit, the former Lyon attacker could get considerable first-team minutes.

However, Diaz could prove to be a risky signing for the Elland Road outfit despite being available on a free transfer. He has scored just seven goals in the past five seasons, featuring in just 1815 minutes of overall action.

Furthermore, the Real Madrid academy graduate is nearing his thirties and could suffer a drop in his performances in the near future. Diaz's arrival could also affect Georginio Rutter's development at Javi Gracia's outfit.

Newcastle United eye move for Real Madrid's Eden Hazard: Reports

According to Fichajes, Newcastle United are interested in signing Real Madrid star Eden Hazard in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are keen to snap up experienced players to bolster their squad for potential UEFA Champions League action next season. Los Blancos are likely to let go of their forward for a nominal fee.

Hazard, 32, has failed to live up to expectations since joining Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £103 million in 2019. Due to a host of injuries, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Silver Ball winner has fallen out of favor at the La Liga club.

Despite lifting six trophies during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Belgian has been rather below-par with his on-pitch performances for the club. He has scored just seven goals and laid out 12 assists in 75 matches so far.

However, Hazard's prior experience in the Premier League could provide him with his last opportunity to feature at the top level. He registered 146 goal contributions in 245 league matches for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019.

