Premier League club facing pressure from feminists to ax player over alleged rape of 2 women: Reports

Shocking news rocked the football world as The Telegraph revealed that a Premier League player had been arrested over the alleged rape of two women. In the days that have followed, reports from The Telegraph have stated that feminist activists are demanding action from the player's club.

The feminist group, Object, are pressuring the player's club to suspend him until his innocence is proven. In their statement, via The Telegraph, Object explained:

"Of course the club should suspend him pending investigations and make a public announcement to that effect. Without prejudicing any verdict, we know that such cases are often dropped and the likelihood of a conviction is minute and will not happen for years, if at all."

The player is said to be a 29-year-old male who also plays for his country's national team. However, due to legal reasons, the press cannot publish the name of the player or the club he represents. He was picked up by the police in north London.

Nevertheless, the demand for punitive measures could see the player's identity eventually revealed. While he is yet to stand trial, the accusations leveled against him are very serious and must be treated as such.

The English legal system will now do their best to secure a conviction following their apprehension of the player. However, due to the gravity of the accusations, it is likely that the club in question will eventually take some action against the player.

Scotland Yard also released a statement regarding the Premier League star

In a statement quoted by The Telegraph, Scotland Yard revealed:

"On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested in North London on suspicion of rape and taken into custody."

The statement further read:

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s. He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

Until then, the identity of the Premier League player who allegedly committed such heinous crimes remains unknown.

