Premier League club increasingly confident about signing Arsenal star: Reports

Fulham are reportedly interested in sealing a permanent deal for out-of-favor Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham, who secured promotion to the top-flight after winning the EFL Championship last season with 90 points, are currently in the market for a shot-stopper.

According to Evening Standard, Fulham are closing in on a permanent deal for Leno for a fee in the region of £10 million. The west London outfit are prepared to give the 30-year-old a three-year contract and he will be their first-choice goalkeeper over Marek Rodak for the upcoming season.

The report also stated that Arsenal are ready to offload Leno this summer as the player is in the final year of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Leno, who joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season. After featuring in 49 matches during the 2020-21 season, he made just eight appearances across competitions last time around.

Meanwhile, the north London club has already signed a second-choice goalkeeper in the form of Matt Turner this summer. Turner joined Arsenal from MLS side New England Revolution for £5.7 million last month.

Fulham, on the other hand, have roped in midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP and playmaker Andreas Pereira from Manchester United.

Cottagers head coach Marco Silva is also keen to add Wolfsburg right-back Kevin Mbabu (via The Athletic), Shakhtar Dontesk winger Manor Solomon (via The Athletic) and Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini (via Luca Momblano) to his squad.

Lucas Torreira on his way out of Arsenal?

According to Gazzeta dello Sport, Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 26-year-old featured in 35 games for Fiorentina on loan last season, registering five goals and two assists.

Arsenal @TheArsenalGuns Lucas Torreira’s agent has confirmed that Arsenal have informed Torreira he will be part of the squad going on tour to the USA next week. Lucas Torreira’s agent has confirmed that Arsenal have informed Torreira he will be part of the squad going on tour to the USA next week. https://t.co/KTeBbOr1Hs

Earlier last month, Torreira opened up about his current situation at the north London club. He told El Telegrafo (as quoted by The Sun):

"There is no chance [of me staying at Arsenal]. From the beginning, they told me that I had no place, so I don't want to stay either because I suffered a lot. It cost me a lot to adapt and my idea is to now go to Italy or Spain. What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina but it didn't happen for various reasons, so we'll look for a new direction."

Earlier this month, Matteo Guendouzi left the Gunners to join Marseille for £9 million. The 22-year-old midfielder, who penned a three-year deal at the Stade Velodrome, registered five goals and 14 assists in 56 matches for Marseille on loan last season.

