According to The Sun, Premier League side Luton Town have set their sights on Inter Miami's Josef Martinez, who regards himself as Lionel Messi's new best friend. Martinez has struck a friendly chord with Messi, so much so that the duo have reportedly become close in recent days.

Since the Argentine's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer, Martinez's bond with him has been notable. Witnessed sharing light moments during training sessions, it's evident that Miami's atmosphere has been electrified by their budding friendship.

Yet, in the midst of all this stardom and shine, Luton's quest remains firm. Despite falling short of Martinez's £10 million price tag, they are fervently hoping the forward feels the urge to embrace a new challenge.

Their aspirations may not be entirely baseless, especially if rumors about David Beckham's Inter Miami trying to secure former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, come to fruition. Bringing in Suarez could potentially make Martinez consider a shift, aligning with Luton's ambitions. However, the Miami forward may opt to stay in Florida, playing alongside the Argentine legend if no Suarez move emerges.

Lionel Messi, after being unveiled as Inter's new gem earlier this week, didn't take long to dazzle the American audience. On his debut against Cruz Azul, the seven-time Ballon d'Or champ gave fans a spectacle to remember, netting a sublime free kick, taking his team to a 2-1 victory.

There's another ex-Barcelona icon who has opted for the MLS magic. Sergio Busquets donned the Inter Miami jersey alongside Lionel Messi, with the duo linking up impressively to put the sword to Cruz Azul.

Celebrities turn up to watch Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami

On an evening glittering with stardom, the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, saw sports legends like LeBron James and Serena Williams turn into awe-struck spectators. They were joined by other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, all of whom were itching to witness Lionel Messi don the Inter Miami jersey.

Kardashian, alongside her son Saint, was equally thrilled to be a part of the electric atmosphere. When quizzed about her son’s favorite player, she revealed (via CNN):

“Absolutely Messi. He’s so excited to see Messi.”

Sharing their enthusiasm, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, basked in the limelight of their successful franchise acquisition. The match's star-studded ambiance was palpable even before kick-off, with Kim Kardashian gushing to Apple TV (via CNN):

"I’m happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone, it’s going to be such a fun game.”

LeBron James posted a photo of an embrace with Lionel Messi on his Instagram, captioning it:

“Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!! #ComingToAmerica.”

The duo notably hugged ahead of the game, as the basketball legend showed up to watch the playmaker put Inter Miami ahead with a scintillating free kick.