Premier League club joins Arsenal in attempt to hijack Manchester United move for Matheus Cunha: Reports

Premier League outfits Arsenal and Newcastle United have joined Manchester United in their bid to sign Matheus Cunha this summer, as per reports. The Wolves man is a wanted player after impressing this season, and has made it clear that he is prepared to move to a new club in the summer.
A report from talkSPORT (via Metro.co.uk) has revealed that Cunha, who was expected to join Manchester United, could end up with Arsenal or Newcastle. The forward's representatives have scheduled a meeting with the Gunners, and the Magpies are keeping tabs on how things progress.
Matheus Cunha has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, with reports indicating that the Red Devils are prepared to pay his £62.5 million release clause. The 25-year-old has yet to find an agreement with Ruben Amorim's side, creating room for other interested parties to register their interest.
Arsenal are keen to sign a new forward or two this summer after an injury-ravaged campaign, and were strongly linked with the Brazilian in January. They are already aware of the conditions of a deal for the former Atletico Madrid man, and may look to hijack his move to Old Trafford.
Newcastle United are set to build on another impressive season in which they won the Carabao Cup by attacking the transfer market. With a place in next season's UEFA Champions League almost confirmed, the Magpies will look to add quality to their squad ahead of returning to the competition.
Matheus Cunha has been in sensational form for Wolves this season, scoring 15 goals in the Premier League as they overcame their early season struggles to finish strongly. The Brazil international jointly holds the record for most goals scored by a Brazilian in a single Premier League season, and has three games to make the record his.
LaLiga giants keen to beat Arsenal, Manchester United to red-hot striker: Reports
Atletico Madrid have expressed a desire to complete the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per reports. Diego Simeone's side are looking to beat Arsenal and Manchester United to the signature of the Sweden international.
Mundo Deportivo reports that initial contacts have taken place between Los Colchoneros and the representatives of Gyokeres over a transfer. The Spanish outfit are keen to sign a new striker after seeing their title pursuit fall apart in LaLiga this season.
Gyokeres has been strongly linked with Manchester United, where former coach Ruben Amorim now works, and Arsenal. With 95 goals to his name in two seasons at Sporting, the 26-year-old will look to pick his best option for a transfer to continue his prolific run.