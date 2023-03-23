Premier League club likely to accept £50 million offer for Liverpool target: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly likely to accept an offer of £50 million for Ruben Neves, who has been linked with Liverpool.

Neves, 26, has been a key dressing room presence for Wolves since arriving from Porto for a fee in the region of £16 million in 2017. Since then, he has helped the west Midlands club achieve Premier League promotion and establish themselves as a proper mid-table outfit.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and shooting, the 37-cap Portugal international has been rumored to secure a move away from the Molineux Stadium. With him being in the final 15 months of his contract, he has popped up on the radar of European heavyweights like Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are likely to offload Neves even if they avoid relegation to the EFL Championship this season. The Porto youth product is said to be keen to depart the Molineux Stadium as his immediate wish is to compete at the highest level possible.

Julen Lopetegui's side are uninterested in letting the Portuguese ace enter the final 12 months of his deal and risk him signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign side in January 2024. Hence, they are open to cashing in on the Liverpool-linked star for around £50 million.

Should Neves join the Anfield side in the future, he would provide elite competition to Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. While he is mainly a holding midfielder, he could also operate as a right-sided box-to-box midfielder in Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 setup.

Neves, who helped Portugal lift the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, has scored 29 goals and laid out 12 assists in 245 matches for Wolves.

Apart from the Wolves captain, Liverpool have also identified Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha as top summer targets, as per talkSPORT.

Liverpool eye move for wonderkid: Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool have emerged as one of the main candidates to sign Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro. Although the club are yet to table a bid for the teenager, their interest is genuine.

Moleiro, who has a deal until June 2026 at the Estadio Gran Canaria, is valued at an affordable £22 million ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. However, with Barcelona and Aston Villa also keen to add the 19-year-old to their ranks, the transfer valuation is likely to rise.

So far, Moleiro has registered three goals and nine assists in 71 games across all competitions for the La Liga Segunda Division outfit.

