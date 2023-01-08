Premier League club Leeds United have tabled a 25 million bid for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who is also a target for Barcelona, according to French television network TF1.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ounahi after he impressed for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Blaugrana manager Xavi is said to be an admirer of the central midfielder.

The Catalans, though, reportedly do not have the means to sign Ounahi due to financial constraints. They could thus be forced to see the Morocco international move elsewhere during the ongoing winter transfer window.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1 Information mercato de



- L’OM est intéressé par Azzedine Ounahi. Pablo Longoria est en contact régulier avec son entourage, mais pas encore avec Angers.



- Xavi et le FC Barcelone sont intéressés. Mais le club catalan n’a pas les moyens pour l’heure. Information mercato de @SaberDesfa - L’OM est intéressé par Azzedine Ounahi. Pablo Longoria est en contact régulier avec son entourage, mais pas encore avec Angers.- Xavi et le FC Barcelone sont intéressés. Mais le club catalan n’a pas les moyens pour l’heure. 🚨 Information mercato de @SaberDesfa :- L’OM est intéressé par Azzedine Ounahi. Pablo Longoria est en contact régulier avec son entourage, mais pas encore avec Angers.- Xavi et le FC Barcelone sont intéressés. Mais le club catalan n’a pas les moyens pour l’heure. https://t.co/cRMIvx20L1

Ounahi's performances for Morocco at the World Cup saw him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs. He featured in all seven of the Atlas Lions' matches and helped them finish fourth in the tournament, to the surprise of many.

The 22-year-old has since been linked with a move to many clubs, including La Liga giants Barcelona. Apart from the Blaugrana, Olympique Marseille have been credited with an interest in signing him.

Marseille CEO Pablo Longoria is in regular contact with Ounahi's entourage, according to the aforementioned source. However, they are yet to begin negotiations with Angers over a deal for him.

The Barcelona target has also attracted interest from Italy, with Napoli said to be keen to sign him. Luciano Spalletti's side have approached Angers with an offer below €20 million, as per the report.

Leeds have now become the latest club to join the race to acquire Ounahi's services this month. They have reportedly already tabled a €25 million bid for the former US Avranches midfielder.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1 Information mercato de



- Azzedine Ounahi est sur le point de changer d’agent selon nos infos.



- Leeds a formulé une offre de 25 millions d’euros, tout comme Naples qui a formulé une offre de moins de 20 millions. Information mercato de @SaberDesfa - Azzedine Ounahi est sur le point de changer d’agent selon nos infos.- Leeds a formulé une offre de 25 millions d’euros, tout comme Naples qui a formulé une offre de moins de 20 millions. 🚨 Information mercato de @SaberDesfa :- Azzedine Ounahi est sur le point de changer d’agent selon nos infos.- Leeds a formulé une offre de 25 millions d’euros, tout comme Naples qui a formulé une offre de moins de 20 millions. https://t.co/Qvfexw8p8I

It is unclear whether the Ligue 1 side have responded to the Yorkshire-based club's offer. A move to the Premier League could nevertheless be enticing for Ounahi, who is seemingly set to replace his agents.

How has Barcelona target Ounahi fared for Angers?

Ounahi joined Ligue 1 club Angers from Avranches on a four-year deal in the summer of 2021. He has since established himself as a regular for Les Scoistes, who are managed by French-Moroccon tactician Abdel Bouhazama.

The central midfielder has made 47 appearances across all competitions for Angers so far. He found the back of the net twice and provided as many assists for his teammates in those matches.

Angers, though, currently sit at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table, with just eight points from 17 matches. It thus remains to be seen if they could be tempted to cash in on the Moroccan now.

