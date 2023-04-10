Premier League club to make transfer bid for Manchester United regular if they can avoid relegation - Reports

Premier League side West Ham United could be interested in making a move for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Hammers, who are currently just three points away from the bottom three, could sign the defender if they avoid relegation.

According to Football Insider, the London side have held a long-term interest in the player. Wan-Bissaka was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the winter transfer window but ended up staying due to a number of injuries to defenders in Erik ten Hag's side.

Having arrived from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £50 million, Wan-Bissaka had fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag at the start of the season. The Dutchman has preferred to operate with Diogo Dalot in the right-back spot. He has started just 17 of his 23 appearances this season.

However, the Englishman has since received regular game time in recent months, which also included the second 45 minutes of the EFL Cup final. Despite his impressive performances in the absence of the Portugal defender, Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave Manchester United in the summer. The Red Devils have displayed an interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, who could arrive in the summer, taking Wan-Bissaka's place.

The Hammers are in a relegation dogfight. They are 14th, three points above Nottingham Forest in 18th place. However, they have a game in hand and the form of some of their other competitors could end up in the Hammers' survival.

Manchester United defender opens up on positive run in team

Manchester United have not lost with Maguire in the side since August.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed the change in his mindset behind a strong run in the team in recent weeks. The 30-year-old had a strong outing against Everton at the weekend and has credited extra work in training for the uptick in his performances.

The Englishman was poor against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford earlier this season, which saw him lose his position in the starting lineup. Erik ten Hag has preferred the pairing of summer signing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Since then, however, Manchester United have not lost a single game Maguire has played in.

He said: (via the Guardian)

“I don’t want to speak about it too much because I don’t want to jinx it,”

“I haven’t lost since the second or third week of the season but this match was not about me, it was about the team. The team was really strong, it was an amazing performance, especially in the first half.”

Maguire was solid at the back against Everton, making two clearances, blocking one shot and making one tackle. He won six of his overall nine duels, gave six accurate long balls, and maintained 84% passing accuracy.

