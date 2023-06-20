Premier League club place massive £90m transfer valuation for Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target - Reports

Fulham have slapped a stunning £90 million price tag on their midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is a target for Liverpool and Manchester United. West Ham United are also in the running and saw him as the replacement for Declan Rice.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Fulham are looking to scare off suitors and have slapped a £90 million price tag on the Portuguese star. They want to keep the midfielder they signed last summer from Sporting CP.

The Portuguese star was asked about his future earlier this season and he said:

"You know the affection I have for Sporting. It's something that has always marked me and will always mark me. Right now I'm very happy here [at Fulham] and I want to stay here. I think [the Premier League] suits my football."

Manchester United and Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield and see the Fulham star as the ideal fit. However, West Ham are the one leading the chase, as they want him as a replacement for Rice.

ESPN have reported that Rice is close to joining Arsenal.

Manchester United urged to sign Joao Palhinha by Paul Parker

Paul Parker has urged his former club Manchester United to sign Joao Palhinha this summer. He believes that the Portuguese star would improve the team despite them having Casemiro in the squad.

He told MyBettingSites:

"I want Palhinha at Man United. He is Fulham's best signing in ages and he would be amazing at Man United. He has been consistent all season. He is an all round player but he is not an all round average Joe, he is all round amazing. Without a shadow of a doubt, he would improve Man United's team."

Erik ten Hag was also full of praise for the midfielder earlier this season and said via Sky Sports:

"Palhinha is definitely a massive factor in that team in that deep position in midfield. (He) organises very good, links up very good, intercepting a lot of balls, but as I said, the whole team of Fulham is well-structured, and we have to play our best football."

Fulham signed the Manchester United and Liverpool target for £17 million last season, as per BBC.

