Premier League club plotting move to sign Arsenal star this summer - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly looking to seal the arrival of Reiss Nelson from Arsenal in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton are keen on signing Nelson, 23, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The Gunners have opened talks with the English winger but his future at the Emirates is uncertain.

Nelson has been an astute option for Mikel Arteta this season despite not being a first-team starter. He has featured 11 times across competitions, scoring three goals and contributing as many assists.

Brighton are looking to bolster their attack amid a season in which they have impressed under Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls are in contention to qualify for Europe as they sit seventh with 10 games remaining.

Nelson is enticed by the opportunity to join De Zerbi's side at the Amex and may be handed a more prominent role. He has struggled to cement a place in Arsenal's side due to the form of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Englishman has attracted interest from abroad but his intentions are to remain in the Premier League. He became a Gunners hero in March when he scored a stunning late winner in a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.

Arteta praised Nelson following his heroics in that win. He said (via The Independent):

"I always saw the potential. The talent and the desire for him to do it, but he’s at a different level right now. I think emotionally, the experiences that he had helped him."

Arsenal's William Saliba not spotted in training ahead of West Ham clash

William Saliba (middle) was absent from training.

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium on Sunday (April 16) to face West Ham United as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. The Gunners are top of the league, holding a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Fans have fretted over the availability of Saliba, who has been sidelined close to a month with a back injury. The Frenchman was enjoying a superb season with the Gunners, helping his side keep 12 clean sheets in 33 games. He has also raked in four-goal contributions.

Saliba was not spotted in Arsenal's training session on Thursday, meaning Arteta may have to rely on Rob Holding once more. The English defender has filled in for Saliba during his absence.

However, Holding has been unable to replicate Saliba's form. He gave away a nearly costly penalty in his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool last Sunday. If the latter is unavailable, it will come as a blow as we enter the business end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes