Premier League club ramp up interest in Arsenal-linked forward as they attempt to hijack transfer: Reports

Brentford are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1.

As per the Mirror, the Bees are attempting to hijack the Gunners' move for the Ukrainian, who has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe in recent weeks. Shakhtar Donetsk are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £25 million for Mudryk.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Brentford want him but talks with Shakhtar are really complicated. Arsenal have not opened talks with Shakhtar for Mykhaylo Mudryk. As revealed here on Monday, Arsenal follow Mudryk and had contacts on player side — but there’s no bid or any advanced negotiation.Brentford want him but talks with Shakhtar are really complicated. Arsenal have not opened talks with Shakhtar for Mykhaylo Mudryk. As revealed here on Monday, Arsenal follow Mudryk and had contacts on player side — but there’s no bid or any advanced negotiation. ⚪️🔴 #AFCBrentford want him but talks with Shakhtar are really complicated. https://t.co/SzsNQXbqKi

The Ukrainian rose through the youth ranks at Shakhtar before being promoted to the club's first team during the 2018-19 campaign. The youngster became a regular starter for the club, making 19 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions.

Despite his lack of experience, Mudryk is widely considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe and has been compared to PSG forward Neymar thanks to his skills and dribbling.

Mudryk has caught the attention of the Gunners who have been linked with a move for the Ukrainian in recent weeks. However, Mikel Arteta's side appeared to be focused on signing a new midfielder due to the injuries sustained by Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey.

The club have reportedly made a £20 million bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. Brentford could take advantage of Arsenal's switch in focus by making a late bid for Mudryk.

Thomas Frank's side has won just one of their opening five Premier League games. Despite scoring ten goals in those five games, the Bees are keen to bolster their attack. They will have to break their transfer record to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal could be left desperately short of attacking options if they do not sign a forward

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could join Southampton on loan.

The Gunners were the favorites to finish in the top-four of the Premier League in the second half of last season. However, a lack of quality and strength in depth resulted in Arteta's side finishing fifth in the league table, missing out on Champions League football.

The north London club have significantly bolstered their attack by signing Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, and Marquinhos. The Gunners have enjoyed an incredible start to the season, winning all four of their league games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #SaintsFC



Talks ongoing on player side, then medical soon to get the deal done. Excl: Southampton are closing in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles deal. It’s set to be completed on loan with buy option as Arsenal contract will be extended.Talks ongoing on player side, then medical soon to get the deal done. Excl: Southampton are closing in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles deal. It’s set to be completed on loan with buy option as Arsenal contract will be extended. 🚨⚪️🔴 #SaintsFCTalks ongoing on player side, then medical soon to get the deal done. https://t.co/GxbAXKYwUy

Arsenal could, however, be short of attacking options if they do not sign a forward before the end of the transfer window. They parted ways with Nicolas Pepe, who joined OGC Nice on a season-long loan deal.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also set to leave the Emirates Stadium and join Southampton on loan.

