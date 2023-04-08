Premier League club set to demand £50 million for transfer of Liverpool summer target: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly set to demand £50 million for Matheus Nunes, who has been linked with a switch to Liverpool.

Nunes, 24, has failed to settle down at Wolves since arriving from Sporting CP for a club-record £38 million last summer. He has registered just one assist in 2073 first-team minutes this season, spread across 30 appearances across all competitions.

Squawka @Squawka Matheus Nunes is the quickest midfielder in the Premier League in 2022/23. Matheus Nunes is the quickest midfielder in the Premier League in 2022/23. 🐺 https://t.co/5cEMZNu7DX

According to Football Insider, Wolves are willing to sell Nunes this summer despite removing his £44 million release clause. Julen Lopetegui's side are likely to accept a £50 million bid as they are keen to remain realistic about their chances of holding on to their midfielder.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still pushing to sign the former Estoril man after failing to sign him last summer. The Reds are big admirers of the player, who was named in the 2022 Primeira Liga Team of the Year.

Nunes, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Molineux Stadium, could prove to be a first-team choice for Jurgen Klopp's side. Jordan Henderson is viewed as past his best, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to depart this summer.

A right-footed central operator blessed with pace and stamina, the 11-cap Portugal star was also part of his national team's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He featured in two group-stage matches and remained an unused substitute for Selecao's two knockout stage clashes.

Apart from Nunes, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

Simon Jordan makes striking prediction on Jurgen Klopp's departure as Liverpool boss

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan asserted that Jurgen Klopp could be fired as the Reds' manager next season. Sharing his reasoning, he said:

"I think if Klopp starts next season and gets to October with his team in the same sort of position, he'll be gone. Everything comes to an end, I guess. He's been there seven years. Eight in October."

Lauding Klopp's achievements at Anfield, Jordan continued:

"He'll have been there for a significant period of time and for the bulk of that time – certainly after years two and three – he's done a remarkable job and produced a truly remarkable team. But these tail-offs come post Premier League-winning seasons and post seasons where they've dominated in all competitions like last year."

Interestingly, Klopp also had seven year stints in both of his previous roles as manager. He managed FSV Mainz 05 from 2001-2008 before moving to Borrusia Dortmund from 2008-2015.

Liverpool, who are currently eighth with 43 points from 28 games, are set to face Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday (April 9).

