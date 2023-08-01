Premier League club set to make double swoop to sign Barcelona duo: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bolster their squad with two Barcelona players, Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, according to Mundo Deportivo (via SportsMole). The North London club have been busy in the transfer market this summer, but are yet to address their defensive issues.

Lenglet, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Spurs, is still on their radar, but Barca are holding out for a suitable offer. He made 26 Premier League appearances for Tottenham last season. The French centre-back is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, but the cash-strapped Catalan giants need to recoup some of the money they spent on him in 2018.

Franck Kessie could be on his way out of Barcelona after just one year as well. The Ivorian midfielder joined on a free transfer from AC Milan, but failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Xavi. He has expressed his desire to stay at Camp Nou, but the club are open to selling him if they receive a good offer.

Spurs face competition from Arsenal and Juventus for Kessie’s signature, as both clubs are also interested in the 26-year-old. Kessie would reportedly prefer a move to the Premier League, which gives Spurs an edge over the Old Lady. However, Arsenal can offer him Champions League football, and Spurs can't, which might influence the midfielder's decision.

The duo would add quality and depth to Spurs' defence and midfield, and help them challenge for a top-four finish.

Barcelona set their sights on Atletico Madrid reject

The Blaugrana have set their sights on the talented Joao Felix after he returned to Atletico Madrid after a loan spell at Chelsea. Reports from SPORT (via Chelsea Chronicle) indicate that the Catalan giants are keen on acquiring the 23-year-old forward, whose future has been mired in uncertainty.

Chelsea's reluctance to meet Atletico Madrid's hefty £88m valuation and their disinterest in another loan deal has left Felix in a state of limbo. The Portuguese forward also expressed his desire to join Barcelona a few weeks ago. He said:

"Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid."

SPORT's sources suggest that Barca are now actively exploring the possibility of securing Felix's services. The imminent departure of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain has created an opening in the squad, and the Spanish club sees Felix as a prime candidate to fill the void.

Barcelona, aware of Atletico Madrid's intentions to sell their club-record signing, are reportedly considering an initial loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer. Such an arrangement could prove beneficial for both clubs, allowing the reigning Spanish champions to assess Felix's fit within their team before committing to a long-term contract.