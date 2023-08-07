Premier League club table joint-bid worth over £50 million for Manchester United duo: Reports

West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on acquiring the talents of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay for £50 million from Manchester United.

This will certainly add some fuel to their recruitment drive after parting ways with Gianluca Scamacca. The Italian striker has joined Atalanta in Serie A on a permanent transfer.

Despite their earlier sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal in £105 million deal, West Ham has yet to secure any signings this summer. According to the BBC, though, they are in advanced negotiations with Ajax to secure the services of midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The recent 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly seems to have spurred the club into action. According to journalist Gary Jacob (via UtdDistrict), West Ham have made a joint bid of £50 million for Maguire and McTominay.

Both players are down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire made just eight Premier League starts last season, even though he was the club captain. Scott McTominay was slightly better, starting 10 league games.

Manchester United appear to be open to negotiations. However, they are fully aware that the loss of players such as Maguire and McTominay would necessitate finding suitable replacements.

Real Sociedad in talks with Manchester United for Donny van de Beek

Prominent La Liga club Real Sociedad are currently engaged in negotiations with Manchester United to secure Donny van de Beek's signature this summer.

The Dutch midfield joined Manchester United from Ajax for a substantial £40 million fee three seasons ago. He has struggled to secure a regular starting position due to injury and form issues.

This has prompted the Red Devils to seek potential buyers for Van de Beek to bolster their funds for additional squad additions, as per Manchester Evening News.

The arrival of his former mentor Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford last summer fueled hopes for a potential turnaround in Van de Beek's career. However, a series of unfortunate injuries marred his progress. Hence, the notion that a departure from the club is necessary for him to reignite his career has further strengthened.

The fierce competition in midfield, exemplified by Mason Mount's entrance into the squad, has added to the challenges of securing a prominent role for the Dutchman. Last season, he played just seven Premier League games, and it seems unlikely that this number will increase this season.

The potential move could offer a fresh start for Donny van de Beek. It will also allow Manchester United to shape their squad for the upcoming campaign under the management of Erik ten Hag.