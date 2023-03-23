Premier League footballer arrested and questioned by police following multiple alleged rape allegations - Reports

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been quizzed by the police for allegedly raping a woman.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League footballer, whose name and the club he plays for cannot be disclosed due to legal reasons, went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has already been accused of sexually abusing a woman twice before, once in April 2021 and then in June 2022. A third alleged victim has now accused the player of raping her in Hertfordshire, southern England, in February 2022.

As per The Sun, the player has not only been cautioned but also been questioned for several hours by the police. He was also detained in July 2022, with police visiting his residence in north London.

Meanwhile, the club he plays for has refrained from sanctioning him. They're unlikely to suspend him before the investigation concludes, meaning he will continue to serve as a member of the first team.

The Premier League player was due to answer this month (March). However, an extension has been approved, meaning the player will answer police bail in July 2023.

Details of Premier League footballer’s second alleged victim (June) revealed

According to The Daily Mail, the second alleged victim (June 2022) of the aforementioned player was sexually attacked during a holiday in the Mediterranean. The pair were staying at a five-star resort at the time.

After the incident, the woman ran away from the resort to return to her home. She has since opened up about the traumatic experience, helping the police get to the bottom of the matter. She reportedly showed the police the bruises on her body to corroborate her claims.

The Premier League player was initially arrested, but there was not enough concrete evidence to hold him. He was later re-arrested on suspicion of two more sexual assaults, with the alleged incidents apparently taking place in April 2021 and June 2021.

The police were forced to drop the charges against him for the latter allegations too due to a lack of evidence. Now, with a third alleged victim coming out, it could force the club’s hands to take appropriate measures.

