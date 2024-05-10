Premier League footballer treated by emergency services for laughing gas addiction after friend raises alarm at home: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, an unnamed Premier League footballer was recently treated by emergency services for laughing gas addiction. This happened after his friend found the player surrounded by Nitrous Oxide canisters in his home.

As per the same report, paramedics attended the scene to treat the player, who was also handed a stern warning for his addiction issues. The use of Nitrous Oxide was banned by the UK Government in 2023 and one could potentially face two years behind bars, with dealers facing up to 14 years in prison.

The Mirror reported that the Premier League player isn't facing any criminal charges as a result of the latest incident. In October, 2023, the UK government categorized Nitrous Oxide as a Class-C drug, hence, the use of it is regarded as an anti-social behavior and a criminal offense.

Chris Phillip, Minister of State for Crime, released a statement last November regarding the issue. He said (via The Mirror):

"Today we are sending clear signal to people, espcially young people, that not only is abuse of nitrous oxide dangerous to their health, but it is also illegal and those caught possessing it will face consequences."

He added:

"For too long, the use of this drug in public spaces has contributed to anti-social behavior which is a blight on communities. We will not accept it. This law gives the police the powers they need to take a zero-tolerance approach to the crime."

Premier League footballer in discussion reportedly underwent rehab: reports

The unnamed Premier League footballer at the center of the latest nitrous oxide misuse saga reportedly underwent rehab for the same issue earlier. However, recent reports suggest that the addiction still persists.

The player's friend reportedly found him with multiple canisters of the substance and as Minister Phillip previously noted, the use of it is dangerous to health. While the player hasn't received criminal charges for the latest incident, he has been given a stern warning.