  • Premier League forward closing in on dream Barcelona move as he's set to undergo medical soon: Reports

Premier League forward closing in on dream Barcelona move as he's set to undergo medical soon: Reports

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jul 20, 2025 14:45 GMT
Girona FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Girona FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to take his medical tests ahead of signing for Barcelona tomorrow (July 21). The Englishman is believed to be keen on signing for the Catalans this summer.

Marcus Rashford has been linked to Barcelona since January this year, although the move did not materialize in the winter transfer window. The English forward is not a part of coach Ruben Amorim's plans for Manchester United and has been looking for a new challenge. Reports claim that Rashford has been prioritizing a move to the Catalans for a while, although the club had other targets in mind. However, the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano claim Rashford is on track to wear the Blaugrana shirt next season.

According to journalist Gerard Romero (h/t Barca Universal), Marcus Rashford will undergo his medical assessment ahead of signing for Barcelona tomorrow, July 21. The Englishman is expected to land in the city today evening with the remaining procedures scheduled for the next day.

The report further claims that all documents are in place between Manchester United and Barca for the deal as agreed previously. The agreement includes a loan deal with an option to buy for a reported €35 million. Marcus Rashford is also reportedly set to travel with his new teammates for an Asian tour on Thursday (July 24).

The deal has reportedly been a dream move for Rashford. He has allegedly given up nearly 25% of his wages to facilitate the move, with Barcelona paying his entire salary. The deal could be a fruitful one for both parties, as this will allow Rashford to revamp his career after the dip. It may also work well for the Catalans, as the forward was available for a much cheaper price compared to their other targets.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick urges club to focus on Denzel Dumfries deal following Rashford move: Reports

Denzel Dumfries - Source: Getty
Denzel Dumfries - Source: Getty

According to Fichajes.net (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has urged the club to sign Denzel Dumfries after completing the Marcus Rashford deal. The Catalans have reportedly been eyeing him this summer to strengthen the right-back position.

Flick reportedly sees the right-back position as a major weakness in the squad as Barca only have Jules Kounde as the main option to cover the position. Hector Fort is considered an alternative but lacks the necessary experience for big games. Since Kounde is known to be a versatile defender who can also play in the centre, Dumfries could be a useful signing for the Catalans.

Moreover, Denzel Dumfries reportedly has a release clause of €25 million valid until mid-July. If Barcelona are keen on his services, they might be running out of time to make an official offer to grab the Dutchman for a lucrative price. If the release clause expires, Dumfries could cost around a reported €40 million.

