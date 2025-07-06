Premier League forward dreams of move to Barcelona despite receiving multiple offers from other clubs: Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is still dreaming of a move to Spanish giants Barcelona despite receiving offers from other clubs. According to a new report from La Vanguardia (via Barca Universal), the Englishman is keen on making a move to the Camp Nou.

At the time of his graduation from United's academy in 2016, Rashford was considered to be one of the best young forwards in world football. He showcased signs of brilliance, wowing fans and analysts with his technical ability, silky dribbling, lethal finishing and searing pace.

However, Rashford was never able to deliver solid performances consistently, often being criticized for his lack of effort. Overall, he racked up 138 goals and 77 assists in 426 appearances for United before falling out of favour and spending the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

Now back from his loan spell, it is apparent that the forward, who is set to turn 28 in October, is no longer part of Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim's plans. His number 10 jersey is set to be handed to new signing Matheus Cunha, and both he and the club are happy to go their separate ways this summer.

According to La Vanguardia, Barcelona tops Rashford's wishlist and the Catalan side are also interested in signing him. After their top transfer target Nico Williams signed an eight-year contract extension (until 2035) with Athletic Club, the Blaugrana have reportedly shifted their focus onto the Englishman.

Barca have already started working on a deal which initially sees Rashford join on a loan with an option to buy worth €40 million. This structure would allow the Catalans to stagger their payments and conform to financial fair play regulations.

"We'll have to see" - Star winger makes claim amid rumours of move to Barcelona

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz chose to remain diplomatic when asked about his future amid rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Diaz enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 campaign with the Reds, racking up 17 goals and eight assists in 50 games across all competitions. He helped his side top the league phase of the UEFA Champions League and win the 2024-25 Premier League title.

The Colombian has been a top transfer target for Barcelona since last summer, with sporting director Deco believed to be a huge admirer of his style of play. However, the significantly large transfer fee coupled with long-standing financial woes have prevented the Catalans from making a move.

In a recent interview with Colombian TV station WinSports, Diaz addressed the speculation surrounding his future. He said (via GOAL):

"It's not known yet, we're talking with the (Liverpool) board. We're comfortable with where I am, and we'll have to see."

If Barca fail to secure a move for Diaz, they are likely to focus on a loan-to-buy transfer for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

