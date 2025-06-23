Premier League giants emerge as 2 potential destinations for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Joan Garcia signing: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to El Nacional. The German goalkeeper is keen to stay at the Catalan club; however, after the acquisition of Joan Garcia from RCD Espanyol for a reported fee of €25 million, Ter Stegen is reportedly nearing a departure.
Garcia is expected to play as La Blaugrana's first-choice goalkeeper next season, while Wojciech Szczesny would take the back-up role. As a result, Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, is exploring options in the transfer market that would benefit both parties. Ter Stegen is also the highest-paid goalkeeper at Barcelona, earning over €6 million per year.
Manchester United, who finished 15th in the Premier League, are on the hunt for a new custodian as an upgrade for Andre Onana. The Red Devils have been linked with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez; however, they also see Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a suitable candidate.
Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca reportedly wants to sign an experienced goalkeeper who can also take the leadership role at Stamford Bridge. In that case, the German custodian fits the bill as he has been in Catalonia for more than a decade, also becoming the club captain the recent years.
Deco claims that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will decide Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future
Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has claimed that Hansi Flick will decide between Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Joan Garcia. After completing the signing of Garcia from Espanyol, the LaLiga champions have four goalkeepers.
According to multiple reports, they want to sell the German custodian, while the 34-year-old is keen to stay and fight for his spot.
However, Deco has stated that the decision is up to La Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick. The former Portugal midfielder claimed that he does not need to talk to the 34-year-old. He told La Vanguardia (via Barca Blaugranes):
"I don't have to talk to him. My obligation is to build the best team possible for the coach. This isn't responsibility. Besides, there's no contract stating you're going to play. From there, it's the coach who makes his decisions, and each player then has his own ambitions."
"We made a decision to sign a young goalkeeper; it means he can play tomorrow, be in the team, or play in a year or two. We have certain expectations for Joan that then have to be met. Everyone who joins here starts from scratch; no one arrives with an advantage over the others. I have great respect for Marc, but with Joan, we had to make a decision for the present and the future. The coach will have to decide," he added.
Since joining La Blaugrana from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, the German goalkeeper has played 422 games across all competitions, keeping 175 clean sheets and conceding 416 goals.