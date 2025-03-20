Premier League giants interested in summer move for Liverpool star Luis Diaz: Reports

According to reports, Arsenal have identified Liverpool star Luis Diaz as a potential summer target. The forward, who came to Anfield from Porto in January 2022, has been a key player at the club, first under Jurgen Klopp, and now under Arne Slot.

Diaz has been an integral part of the Reds' attack this season, with nine goals and four assists from 28 Premier League outings. His versatility has seen him deployed as both a winger and a false 9 this season. His skills have attracted interest from Europe’s elite, like Barcelona.

However, according to emerging reports from journalist Fraser Fletcher (via LFC Transfer Room on X), Arsenal have shown interest in the Liverpool forward. However, Diaz is likely not a first-choice attacking target for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side have their sights set on the search for a traditional striker and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is said to be at the top of the club’s list. Should they miss out on Isak and other targets like Benjamin Sesko, Diaz could become a genuine option.

The 28-year-old is already suited to the rigors of the Premier League and would have little problem fitting into the sporting project in north London. Though a deal remains uncertain, especially as both clubs are currently competitive rivals, this interest indicates that the Gunners will insist on attacking reinforcements this summer.

Jonathan David hints at LaLiga move despite Premier League interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, others

Arsenal and Liverpool might need to adjust their summer transfer strategies after Jonathan David declared his preference for LaLiga. The Canadian striker will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United all said to be keen in signing David. However, in a recent interview, the 25-year-old revealed that his destination of choice is Spain. He told the It’s Called Soccer Podcast (via Metro):

"I think I can adapt to every league. Every league has its differences, the Premier League is a lot faster and physical than all the other leagues. But for me, I grew up watching a lot of La Liga and for me that would be my preferred league. That’s the league I enjoyed watching the most so one day I would like to play there.

"Will that happen? I don’t know, but I’m not opposed to anything we’ll just see where the future takes us."

This season, Jonathan David has bagged 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 games for Lille, making him one of the most exciting players in France.

