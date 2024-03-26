Premier League giants monitoring Sofyan Amrabat as potential signing despite failing to shine at Manchester United: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Sofyan Amrabat, who has struggled to impress at Manchester United on loan this term, ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Amrabat, who helped Morocco finish fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has failed to make the most of his time at Old Trafford in the recent past. The 27-year-old has started just 13 games across competitions, seven in the league, and is yet to net a goal for the Red Devils.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Amrabat is set to return to Fiorentina at the end of his loan stint at Manchester United. He is believed to be on the move as Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign the former Feyenoord defensive midfielder this summer.

Liverpool, who signed Wataru Endo to replace Fabinho past summer, could face a tough time winning the race for Amrabat. Atletico are regarded as the favorites and are ready to dish out £17 million for the star.

Amrabat, who has made 22 appearances for Manchester United so far, could next be in action on Saturday (March 30). He is likely to play in the Red Devils' Premier League contest at Brentford as a substitute.

Manchester United eyeing Italian defender

Speaking on Caught Offside's Daily Briefing, transfer expert Matteo Moretto stated that the Red Devils are keeping close tabs on Atalanta wonderkid Giorgio Scalvini. He said:

"Recently I was informed that in the past few weeks, scouts from Manchester United were present in Italy to watch Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini on multiple occasions. He's a profile that they like, there are other teams in England that also like him."

Opining on the 20-year-old centre-back's valuation, Moretto concluded:

"United clearly have a shortlist of various options in terms of central defenders, but Scalvini is on it. They have to make a decision on who exactly to go for, but they like Scalvini and they think he is an important talent. In terms of how much he'll cost, I'd estimate at somewhere between £26 million to £34 million."

Since making his debut in October 2021, Scalvini has established himself as a key starter for Atalanta. He has helped his boyhood club register 24 clean sheets in 88 games across competition, netting four goals.

Should the right-footed star secure a switch to Manchester United in the future, he could prove to be an astute signing. He would likely dethrone Raphael Varane and start alongside Lisandro Martinez at the back.