Premier League giants set to make offer for Cristiano Ronaldo after gaining ground in transfer pursuit - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January. The Gunners see the former Manchester United star as the perfect short-term replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who is out following knee surgery.

As per a report in Tribal Football, Mikel Arteta's side are trying to convince Ronaldo to stay in the United Kingdom for the rest of the season. Arsenal are unwilling to match Al-Nassr's offer for the Portuguese forward, but believe they can get him.

The Saudi Arabian side are the only side to put an offer on the table for Ronaldo. They are reportedly willing to pay €200 million a season to lure the Real Madrid legend to the Middle East.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on top of the Premier League and are aiming to win their first title in nearly 20 years. However, they were handed a massive blow earlier this month with Jesus undergoing knee surgery and eventually getting ruled out for three months.

It's worth noting that Ronaldo has stated his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners, meanwhile, are competing in the UEFA Europa League this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Arsenal - the missing connection?

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he likes watching Arsenal and wants them to win the Premier League this season.

He claimed that his first preference was for Manchester United to win the title, but wouldn't mind the Gunners lifting the trophy. Ronaldo made these revelations during his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo said:

"Manchester United first, and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don't win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do."

Morgan has been urging Arsenal to sign the Portuguese star and believes he would be the perfect partner for Jesus up front. He recently said on talkSPORT:

"Gabriel Jesus needs a scoring partner next to him, and Jesus' heat map is so outrageous. He [Jesus] covers so much ground, actually what we [Arsenal] need is a fox in the box, a world class player with bags of experience, who has won everything, and to help us get over the line.

"I can think of somebody – Cristiano Ronaldo! I would take him for six-months in a heartbeat, and this idea of that Ronaldo can't suddenly play football, I'm sorry, it's laughable."

Cristiano Ronaldo and United mutually agreed to terminate his contract last month in the aftermath of his interview with Morgan. He is yet to decide on his next club and is training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground.

