Premier League giants in talks with Google over naming rights of their stadium: Report 

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Google over the sale of their stadium naming rights.

According to The Athletic, Spurs are in "meaningful" talks with Google over an agreement, with the tech giants striking a number of sporting partnerships in recent years.

The McLaren Racing Formula 1 team signed up with Google for a multi-year sponsorship deal. They also have commercial agreements with the NBA and MLB in the USA and are one of the most valuable and instantly recognizable companies in the world.

However, they are yet to strike a meaningful deal with a major football club, which could make the prospect of naming a Premier League stadium an attractive one.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in April 2019. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy confirmed at the time that the club would be interested in securing a "naming-rights deal" with the "right brand, on the right money."

Evidently, that is yet to happen, which is surprising considering the state-of-the-art facility can seat 62,850 supporters and hosts Premier League and Champions League football.

The north London stadium also hosts numerous NFL games every year, as well as Rugby League's Challenge Cup final and heavyweight world title fights in boxing.

Spurs currently have the fifth highest annual turnover in the Premier League. They also have lucrative arrangements with their main shirt sponsor AIA, kit manufacturer Nike, plus a sleeve partnership with online car seller Cinch.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Tottenham talking to Google over stadium naming rights

Gakpo to Leeds currently unlikely

Arsenal yet to start talks over new Patino contract - 2023 + 2yr option that expires in coming months

Freedman signs new Palace deal

More

theathletic.com/3670414/2022/1… Tottenham talking to Google over stadium naming rightsGakpo to Leeds currently unlikelyArsenal yet to start talks over new Patino contract - 2023 + 2yr option that expires in coming monthsFreedman signs new Palace dealMore @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Tottenham talking to Google over stadium naming rights🚨 Gakpo to Leeds currently unlikely🚨 Arsenal yet to start talks over new Patino contract - 2023 + 2yr option that expires in coming months🚨 Freedman signs new Palace deal➕ More @TheAthleticUKtheathletic.com/3670414/2022/1…

Antonio Conte praises Tottenham players for Premier League win over Brighton after difficult week

Conte said his team found it tough to play their Premier League fixture at Brighton following the death of their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

The popular Italian died aged 61 in the week leading up to the victory at the Amex, with Conte visibly emotional before the game. The Spurs manager told BBC Sport after the game (as per ESPN):

"It was a really tough week for us, not only for me, my staff, players and all the Tottenham environment. He was a person who was in the heart of every single Tottenham person.

"It was really tough for us. Tomorrow is the funeral, we will go with the staff. It is very difficult for me to speak about the situation because it is difficult to understand what happened."

He added:

"At the end, to win a game today against a really strong team like Brighton, it shows that I can count on not only good players but also good men."

B/R Football @brfootball Tottenham players pay tribute to their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who passed away earlier this week. Tottenham players pay tribute to their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who passed away earlier this week. https://t.co/pAeoVHtQBQ

Poll : 0 votes