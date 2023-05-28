Premier League giants want to launch dream move to sign Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in completing an audacious move to bring PSG forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar to Old Trafford this summer.

After an initially rocky start to their campaign, Erik Ten Hag's squad has rebounded with an electrifying second half of the season. This dramatic upturn in fortunes has only whetted the appetite of the United board, according to the report. They recognise the need to bolster their squad's firepower if they are to contend on all fronts next season.

The prospect of reuniting the former Barca and current Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Lionel Messi represents an enticing solution.

According to the report, the English heavyweights are keen on signing Neymar on a loan deal and are willing to absorb his full salary. However, PSG reportedly prefer a clean break and want to offload the Brazilian forward outright.

Adding another intriguing twist to the plot, Messi might land at Old Trafford without a transfer fee as his contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires this summer.

United's goal is to outmaneuver Barcelona, who are ardently awaiting the prodigal return of their beloved Messi. The financial woes of the Catalan giants could stall the negotiation process, even rendering the signing an impossible dream.

Why would Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. leave PSG?

Lionel Messi's contract is set to expire and indications are clear that he has no intentions to pen a renewal with PSG. Meanwhile, Neymar finds himself out of favor at the club, standing outside the realm of the club's sporting plans for the upcoming season.

El Nacional has reported that he is among the players earmarked to bid adieu to Parc des Princes. Despite the looming departures, PSG's hierarchy remain unswervingly committed to their dream of hoisting the Champions League trophy. To do so, they need to trim the fat, offloading several players whose wages significantly weigh down on the club's financial fair play capacity.

Lionel Messi and Neymar, unsurprisingly, are among the top earners at the club, and their exits would certainly alleviate the financial burden.

Although PSG have demonstrated an unwavering desire to extend Messi's stay, he is far from content with life in the French capital. Between the harsh taunts from the ultras and the general air of hostility and instability that pervades the environment, La Pulga has made up his mind to depart.

