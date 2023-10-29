Premier League high-flyers want to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in January – Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in the coming winter transfer window.

Sancho, 23, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since being phased out of the Red Devils' first-team setup this season. He is reportedly forced to train and eat away from his squad currently after publicly calling out Erik ten Hag for his post-game comments last September.

With his relationship with the former Ajax manager currently in tatters, Sancho has lately been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. He has reportedly attracted transfer interest from his former club Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Chelsea in the last couple of weeks.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to snap up Sancho to strengthen their squad next January. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is believed to be an admirer of the player, who has made just three substitute appearances for his team this campaign.

Spurs, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 26 points from 10 games, are also hoping to rope in the Englishman to provide attacking depth. They are likely to be without Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon for multiple months due to their respective injuries.

Sancho, who joined Manchester United from Dortmund for £73 million in 2021, has struggled to live up to expectations at Ten Hag's outfit. He has scored 12 goals and laid out six assists in 4986 minutes of action, spread across 82 matches across all competitions for his club.

Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of match between Manchester United and rivals City

In his column for Paddy Power, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 loss for Manchester United in their home league clash against Manchester City on Sunday (October 29). He wrote:

"Manchester United won just about in the week and Harry Maguire scored the goal. I'm glad for him as he's not suddenly become a bad player. Manchester City could have been three, four or five nil in the first half but it only ended up being 2-1 against Brighton. It was a comfortable win and they'll repeat that at Old Trafford."

Erik ten Hag's side, who are on a three-match unbeaten run, are currently eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 15 points from nine matches. The Cityzens are third with 21 points from nine games.

Manchester United are likely to be without Jadon Sancho, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo. They could also be without Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka against their city rivals, who will miss Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Akanji.