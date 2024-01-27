Premier League manager emerges as betting favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool with Roberto De Zerbi also in the running - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglu has emerged as the bookmakers' favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

In a surprising turn of events, Klopp, the Reds' manager since 2016 announced that he will be leaving the Anfield club at the end of the 2023-24 season. Klopp has won seven trophies with the Reds, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Since the news broke, fans have been wondering which manager could replace the German tactician.

Sportslens have released bookmakers' odds and Postecoglu is leading the charge (1/1 odds). He is followed by Bayer Leverkusen manager and Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso (6/4). The Merseysiders' current assistant coach Pep Lijnders is tied with Alonso in the odds.

Names like Brendan Rodgers (6/1), Steven Gerrard (8/1), Roberto De Zerbi (8/1), Julian Nagelsmann (10/1), Luis Enrique (16/1), Jose Mourinho (16/1), Diego Simeone (20/1), and Luciano Spaletti (20/1) complete the list.

Jurgen Klopp will look to give the Merseysiders another EPL title before leaving His team currently sits at the summit of the table with 48 points from 21 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's words on leaving Liverpool

After joining Liverpool in 2016, Klopp helped the club get back to the top of European football. The German did an extraordinary job with the team and is an icon of the club.

Klopp said that he was running out of energy, prompting his decision to leave. Speaking on the matter, the Reds' boss said in a press conference (via The Scottish Sun):

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

He added:

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Klopp has also affirmed that he would never take charge of an English club other than Liverpool. The German added that he won't manage a national team or a club next year.